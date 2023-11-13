Your tip
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Serves Intruder with Restraining Order Days After Man’s Arrest At His LA Home

Nov. 13 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

The man arrested for showing up to Robert F. Kennedys LA home multiple times has hired a lawyer to represent him in court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kennedy said his team served the attempted intruder Jonathan Macht with his restraining order petition.

A process server handed the paperwork to a criminal defense attorney hired by Macht.

As we previously reported, earlier this month, Kennedy filed his petition pleading for protection against Macht.

The politician’s attorney said, “We needed to take this step because President Joe Biden won't give Mr. Kennedy security protection despite the clear need demonstrated by Jonathan Macht's and others' actions."

In October, Macht was arrested at Kennedy’s home in Brentwood, California which he shares with his wife Cheryl Hines.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the police were called around 9:30 AM after Kennedy’s security noticed Macht.

Sources said Hines was home at the time and saw the guy in the front yard. Another insider said Kennedy Jr. was also home “at the time of both arrests.”

According to TMZ, Macht was served with an emergency protective order and told not to come back to the home. However, the man came back and was arrested for violating the order.

Kennedy’s security claimed Macht was an “obsessed individual” who had tried to make contact with Kennedy several times and had sent him notes.

Politico reported Macht is a 28-year-old real estate agent from Pacific Palisades, California. A former employer told the outlet they were shocked by Macht’s arrest. They said it was “extremely out of character” for Macht who the employer described as the “nicest, sweetest, smartest, book nerd kid.”

According to jail records, Macht was released hours after being booked in jail.

For months, Kennedy has pleaded for Biden to grant him secret service protection.

“Every presidential administration for 55 years has afforded early protection to candidates who requested it. The Biden administration is the sole outlier,” Kennedy’s campaign said in a statement.

His team said Kennedy had incidents with other parties aside from Macht.

Their letter continued, “That will mean three people ― all of whom have made dangerous approaches to the candidate ― will be at large and able to continue their efforts to encounter the candidate.”

The president has not approved the request.

