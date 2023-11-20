Kim Zolciak Hit With $56k Bill as She Fights to Save $6 Million Mansion from Foreclosure
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s financial problems have continued to worsen after the reality star was hit with ANOTHER lawsuit.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Bank of America filed a new case against Zolciak over an unpaid credit card bill.
The complaint said Zolciak failed to make the required payments and has an outstanding balance of $56,224.07. The bank attached the last bill sent to Zolciak showing purchases made at Instacart and Uber Eats.
The lawsuit is the latest in a string of lawsuits filed against Kim and her on-again, off-again husband Kroy Biermann.
The two are accused of owing $1.1 million in back taxes to the IRS and were both ordered to pay $230k over an unpaid debt. In addition, Kroy was ordered to turn over the keys to his 2020 Rolls Royce after he defaulted on payments and Kim was sued over an alleged unpaid Target credit card.
Earlier this month, the couple rushed to court pleading for a scheduled foreclosure auction to be called off. The duo said the bank had planned to auction off their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Kim and Kroy pleaded for an injunction against Truist Bank selling off the home this month. The duo said they recently listed their home and plan to unload it quickly.
In a declaration, Kim told the court, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for vour understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family.”
Kim said she needed the home to provide stability to her children.
She explained, “Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations.”
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," Kim said.
Kim said if their home was foreclosed on, “Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless.”
Kim added, “We understand the gravity of this situation."
The judge has yet to rule.