Channing Tatum & Ex Jenna Dewan Speeding Up Divorce Settlement as Actor Prepares to Wed Fiancé Zoe Kravitz
Channing Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan are working hard to finalize their never-ending divorce — weeks after the actor popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, lawyers for Channing and Jenna appeared in court. The parties were scheduled to set a trial date but asked for an extra six months.
Channing and Jenna appear to believe they can hash out an agreement without a messy court trial.
The exes got hitched in 2009 and split in 2019. The two share a daughter named Everly. In 2020, the couple reached a deal to share joint custody.
However, the duo has struggled to figure out the issues of support and division of certain property. A big point of contention is how they will split the profits from the successful Magic Mike franchise.
Channing starred in all three films in the franchise. He has helped expand the brand with a live show in London and Las Vegas and an HBO reality show.
Jenna said she deserved a cut of the profits due to her helping Channing behind the scenes. The actress/dancer said she helped find the choreographers for the show.
In addition, she said she moved to help Channing while he put together the live show.
At the recent hearing, Channing and Jenna asked that the hearing to set a trial date be pushed to April 12.
Channing also informed the court he turned over a final list of his income and expenses along with a list of his assets to Jenna.
The move usually indicates a settlement is close to being reached between parties.
The movement in the divorce comes weeks after Channing proposed to Zoe. A source told People, "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life … He can’t stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together.”
For her part, Jenna went on to date Steve Kazee. He proposed in 2020, the same year they welcomed their first child, but they have yet to walk down the aisle.
In December 2021, Jenna said the wedding was on hold due to the pandemic. "So we're going to take our time, we're not rushing and we're going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there," she said.