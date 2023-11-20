California State Lottery Fighting Man Suing $2 Billion Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Over Allegedly Stolen Ticket
The California State Lottery Commission demanded all claims brought by the man claiming he had a $2 billion winning ticket stolen be thrown out of court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the California State Lottery Commission asked a court to be dismissed from Jose Rivera’s court battle.
As we previously reported, in February, Rivera sued the Lottery Commission, a man named “Reggie” and the man who turned in the $2 billion winning ticket, Edwin Castro.
In his lawsuit, Rivera said he purchased a lottery ticket from Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California on November 7.
Hours later, Rivera said a man named “Reggie” stole his ticket. He said despite repeated demands to return the ticket, Reggie refused.
Rivera said he watched all the numbers he picked be called on the lottery drawing on television. He then learned the winning ticket was sold at the same location he purchased his.
A couple of weeks later, Rivera said he saw Castro come forward to collect the $2 billion prize.
Castro was paid a lump sum of $997 million.
Rivera demanded he be found as the true winner.
Castro recently demanded the suit be tossed. His lawyer claimed there was security footage of his client purchasing the winner ticket from Joe’s Service Center.
“I have personally viewed the CCTV footage and it is crystal clear,” Castro’s attorney said. “Edwin Castro purchased the winning Powerball ticket without question.”
As we first reported, earlier this month, Rivera’s lawyer asked to withdraw as his lawyer in the case.
Now, in a newly filed document, the California State Lottery has asked to be dismissed from the case.
The California State Lottery said it has strict rules in place about prizes. It said it cannot pay out a prize unless a ticket is presented. It said Rivera does not possess any ticket.
“The authority is clear that the State Lottery cannot pay winnings to anyone who does not present a valid, winning ticket. Any theft of a Powerball ticket should be addressed with the law enforcement and the alleged thief, not the State Lottery.”
Further, the California State Lottery said a prize can only be paid out once and it already paid Castro.
The California State Lottery said anyone who purchases a ticket agrees that the California State Lottery is not responsible for lost or stolen tickets.
A judge has yet to rule.