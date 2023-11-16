Man Suing $2 Billion Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Dropped by Lawyer After Bombshell Evidence Surfaces
The man who claimed he was the true winner of the $2 billion lottery has been dropped by his legal team — days after the man who won revealed bombshell evidence.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, attorney Estela Richeda has asked the court for permission to withdraw as Jose Rivera's counsel.
She said, "There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in attorney-client relationship and ethical considerations require withdrawal."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in February, Richeda helped Rivera file a bombshell lawsuit claiming he had a $2 billion lottery ticket stolen.
Rivera said he purchased a lottery ticket from Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California on November 7.
In his lawsuit, Rivera said a man named “Reggie” stole the ticket from him on the same day.
He said he watched the lottery numbers being called and knew he won. Rivera said he demanded “Reggie” return his ticket, but the man claimed the ticket wasn’t a winner.
Rivera said he reported the situation to police and the California Lottery.
Weeks later, a man named Edwin Castro came forward as the winner of the $2 billion prize. He agreed to take a lump sum of $997.6 million.
Rivera named “Reggie” and Castro as defendants in his lawsuit. He demanded the court find he was the true winner of the money.
Recently, Castro demanded the lawsuit be thrown out of court. His lawyer claimed there is video of his client buying the winning ticket.
“I have personally viewed the CCTV footage and it is crystal clear,” Castro’s attorney said. “Edwin Castro purchased the winning Powerball ticket without question.”
He said The California State Lottery Commission had the video.
A spokesperson for the lottery previously said, “The California Lottery is not authorized to investigate criminal activity among its players; such allegations are subject to investigation only by local law enforcement. Should a local law enforcement agency investigate such allegations, Lottery’s only role is to assist in the matter by answering questions and/or providing evidence as allowed under the law."
They added, "Further, when it comes to the vetting process for big winners, California Lottery has the utmost confidence in its process for doing so. California Lottery remains confident that Edwin Castro is the rightful winner of the $2.04 billion prize stemming from the Powerball drawing in November of 2022."
The case is ongoing.