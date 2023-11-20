Male Fashion Designer Sued By Ex-Boyfriend After His Credit Cards Were Cancelled
A rising fashion designer Humberto Leon was slammed in a lawsuit after he allegedly dumped his much younger boyfriend after a whirlwind 10-year “marriage-like” relationship, RadarOnline.com has exclusively.
Patrick Wilson, 34, accused Leon of fraud and breach of contract in a 19-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that reads like a romance novel featuring a rags-to-riches plot, high-society fashion parties, celeb hobnobbing, exotic vacations, fancy restaurants — and twins delivered via surrogacy.
But the Cinderella relationship ended with a thud in 2021 when Leon, 47, dumped Wilson but allegedly promised to fund the lavish lifestyle inside a $1.2 million LA love pad.
But that free-wheeling gig came to a screeching halt in 2022 when Leon, a designer for Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Marc Jacobs, and Givenchy allegedly slammed the brakes on the gravy train.
“Wilson continued to reside at the Los Angeles Property and Leon continued to pay for all of Wilson’s living expenses,” the lawsuit stated. “However, in or about July 2022, Leon canceled Wilson’s credit card. Leon has repudiated his agreement with Wilson and refused to perform on the agreement to provide him with continuing financial support.”
Wilson admits the promise of forever financial support was never memorialized in a written contract but only “reaffirmed and ratified by the parties both verbally and by their conduct.”
“Throughout the period of time the parties’ maintained their relationship, Leon assured Wilson that he would always be taken care of and would be rendered financially secure,” the lawsuit stated.
The tragic love story blossomed in 2010 inside an upscale Ramen restaurant where Wilson, a waiter, was swept off his feet by Leon, the co-founder of the Opening Ceremony fashion line who is also a restaurateur.
“Leon provided Wilson with a luxurious standard of living which he promised to maintain for his benefit for the rest of his life,” the lawsuit stated. “Wilson and Leon maintained a ‘marriage-like’ relationship from in or about July 2011 through on or about November 19, 2021. Throughout the parties’ relationship, Wilson was known as Leon’s ‘life partner.’”
“After the parties’ relationship had terminated, Wilson discovered that Leon was alleging all property acquired by the parties during their relationship was his sole and separate property, in direct contradiction of the parties’ oral agreement,” the lawsuit stated.
“Wilson agreed to have children with Leon in reliance upon Leon’s promises and subsequent partial performance of those promises. As such, the promises made by Leon were paramount to the parties’ financial support and property division agreement.”
Wilson seeks punitive damages and a financial interest in various multi-million-dollar homes Leon purchased in L.A., New York, and Pasadena.