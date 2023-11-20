Male Fashion Designer Sued By Ex-Boyfriend After His Credit Cards Were Cancelled

A rising fashion designer Humberto Leon was slammed in a lawsuit after he allegedly dumped his much younger boyfriend after a whirlwind 10-year “marriage-like” relationship, RadarOnline.com has exclusively.

Patrick Wilson, 34, accused Leon of fraud and breach of contract in a 19-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court that reads like a romance novel featuring a rags-to-riches plot, high-society fashion parties, celeb hobnobbing, exotic vacations, fancy restaurants — and twins delivered via surrogacy.

But the Cinderella relationship ended with a thud in 2021 when Leon, 47, dumped Wilson but allegedly promised to fund the lavish lifestyle inside a $1.2 million LA love pad.