Jennifer Lawrence 'Another Natural Beauty Ruined': Jennifer Lawrence Looks Unrecognizable With New Face, Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence sparked plastic surgery rumors after attending Dior show. By: Aaron Johnson Sep. 27 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence looked shockingly different when she showed up to Christian Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection fashion show, seemingly rocking a whole new face, and her fans aren't here for it, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Fashionistas did a double-take when the No Hard Feelings actress, 33, made the rare outing in Paris, France, on Tuesday for Fashion Week.

Jennifer Lawrence noticing the crowd trying to get a picture of #JISOO. 🥹✨



DIOR SHOW WITH JISOO#JISOOatDiorSS24 #DiorSS24 #BLACKPINK



pic.twitter.com/PmPki5iUmO — BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE (@BLACKPINKGLOBAL) September 27, 2023

Lawrence posed backstage at the show wearing a white buttoned-down top and a black maxi-skirt with a thin belt. Sporting her blonde locks down and tossed to one side, the actress kept her makeup bronzed and showed off a seemingly plumped-up pout. Her oversized lips weren't the only seemingly new feature on her face.

Many noticed her usual slender jaw and cheek structure looked fuller, with some accusing her of injecting her face and others claiming she went under the knife to achieve the shocking new look. Lawrence's fans do not love her unrecognizable appearance; however, RadarOnline.com should point out that the star is a new mom. The Hunger Games actress gave birth to her first child last year.

‘The Hunger Games’ stars Jennifer Lawrence and Rachel Zegler at the Dior show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/hzBJ3qimfu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 26, 2023

Still, the internet seems out for blood, slamming her for allegedly altering her face. "Another natural beauty ruined," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "It's their choice of course, but it's really sad that these women think that they need plastic surgery to be/stay beautiful!" "Jennifer Lawrence after plastic surgery looks totally different," shared another.

Someone else said Lawrence now looks like an influencer instead of an A-list actress. "Who is pushing these plastic surgery towards celebrities especially like Jennifer Lawrence who already has one of most pretty faces in entire hollywood," the X user asked, adding, "now it's just look like youtuber, instead movie star." A fourth person wrote, "Her whole face is about to explode from the fillers and botox."

Source: MEGA Some accused JLaw of using too much botox and filler.

Some aren't convinced the woman in the photo is Lawrence — however, we can confirm it is. "No way this is Jennifer Lawrence," another astonished fan stated. RadarOnline.com has reached out to her rep for comment.

While Lawrence has remained quiet on the latest plastic surgery speculation, she has spoken about body-shaming comments, revealing that a producer once asked her to drop "15 pounds in two weeks." She detailed the experience during a 2017 interview with People Magazine, saying she was asked to strip down to nothing during an audition where the producer then commented on her body. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA Others warned her that she was damaging her natural beauty.

"During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me," she told the publication. "We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates. "After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."

