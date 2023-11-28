Kenny G Refusing to Turn Over Emails With Jeff Bezos to Ex-Wife in Fight Over Malibu Mansion
Kenny G scoffed at his ex-wife Lyndie Benson’s demand he turn over private communications with Jeff Bezos over a mansion the musician rented to the Amazon billionaire — arguing she has no right to see the messages.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kenny fired back at Lyndie’s demand he turn over information regarding the rental agreement with Jeff.
Lyndie and Kenny were married from 1992 to 2013. In 2021, the musician asked the court to terminate his $40k per month spousal support checks to Lyndie. He argued the pandemic had caused his income to decrease.
Lyndie opposed the request. Earlier this year, a judge ended up ordering Kenny to pay his ex $250k for her to hire a forensic accountant to examine his finances.
Recently, Lyndie filed a motion that accused Kenny of breaching their 2013 divorce agreement.
In her filing, she claimed they owned a Malibu mansion while married. She said she was to be paid 25% of all proceeds from the sale of the home exceeding $40 million.
Lyndie accused Kenny of failing to put the home on the market and depriving her of millions.
Instead, Lydnie said she found out Kenny had rented the property to Jeff for an alleged $600k per month.
Lyndie said Kenny had breached their deal by not selling the pad and continuing to make money off it.
In court documents, it was revealed the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez had rented the property until October 2023. The couple had needed a rental while for one of their newly purchased properties to be renovated.
Lyndie demanded the home be put up for sale and she is awarded all profits Kenny made from Jeff.
As we previously reported, Kenny denied Lyndie’s claim he was required to sell the pad. He said the divorce agreement said “IF” the home is sold, Lyndie will be paid 25% of any proceeds over $40 million. He said he was awarded the property in their settlement and there was no deadline or obligation for him to sell the home.
Kenny said he dropped his request to lower his support after the “unexpected influx of income” after Jeff leased his pad.
The musician accused Lyndie of firing off subpoenas to his business manager demanding answers about the lease with Jeff. He claimed her actions were meant to harass him.
Now, in a newly filed document, Kenny informed the court he objected to turning over various documents requested by Lyndie.
He said Lyndie demanded a copy of the lease with Jeff and all communications with Jeff and his team.
Kenny argued he has no obligation to produce the documents because the court has yet to rule on what exactly the divorce agreement states.
Kenny’s powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser argued her client shouldn’t have to produce anything related to the lease or emails with Jeff UNLESS the court agrees with Lyndie’s stance on the divorce agreement verbiage.
Until then, Kenny said he won’t be turning over anything to Lyndie. A judge has yet to rule.