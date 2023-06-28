Kenny G Tells Judge Ex-wife’s Demand to Sell $40 Million Malibu Mansion Can Wait as Jeff Bezos is Still Renting
Kenny G says Jeff Bezos rented his Malibu mansion until later this year and his ex-wife’s demand the property be sold off can wait a bit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary musician has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to postpone the upcoming August 24 hearing to October 2.
Kenny said the mansion, worth in excess of $40 million, is currently occupied by the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez until October 2023.
Further, Kenny’s powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser said she’s not available in August and October works better. His request comes after his ex-wife Lyndie Benson rushed to court earlier this month.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in her motion, Lyndie said Kenny had failed to follow the terms of their 2013 divorce settlement.
Per the deal, Lyndie was to be paid 25% of all proceeds from the sale of the home exceeding $40 million. She said Kenny hasn’t put the property on the market and decided to rent it out to Bezos.
She claimed, “Until recently, Kenny concealed from Lyndie that he had vacated the home and leased it for $600,000 per month, all in effort to deprive Lyndie of her rightful share of the value of” the home sale.
The property in question is two homes combined. Lyndie said the homes were purchased during the marriage. In addition, she claimed the “disposition of the” home was a “major sticking point in settling the divorce.
Lyndie said during divorce negotiations they “disagreed as to whether there was a valid premarital agreement and they did not agree as the value of the residence at the time of dissolution.”
At the time, the exes could not agree on the value of the home or a buy-out amount for Kenny to acquire Lyndie’s community share of the property. They reached a deal to not to sell the home because they felt the value would increase over time and their kids were living in it.
Lyndie said Kenny has broken his promise. Instead, she said he lived in the pad rent-free for years and then recently entered into a lucrative rental deal with Bezos.
She has demanded Kenny pay her all profits he made renting to Bezos and the property to be placed on the market. A judge has yet to rule.