Busted: Pentagon Official Arrested in Georgia Human-trafficking Sting

A Pentagon official who oversaw federally operated school systems was recently arrested in a Georgia human-trafficking sting. By: Connor Surmonte Nov. 28 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

A Pentagon official who oversaw federally operated school systems was recently arrested in a Georgia human-trafficking sting, RadarOnline.com can report. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office recently announced the arrests of 26 people – including Stephen Hovanic – in connection to an alleged human-trafficking ring last week.

Hovanic, 64, previously served as the chief of staff for the Americas division of the Department of Defense Education Activity, according to the New York Post. Authorities charged the Pentagon official with pandering after he allegedly solicited sex in a motel room with an undercover agent.

The CCSO conducted a two-day operation on November 15 and 16 which resulted in the rescue of six human-trafficking victims. According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, which assisted with the CCSO investigation, a total of 26 arrests were made – including 12 arrests for prostitution, ten for pandering, and four for pimping.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Human Trafficking Operation on November 15 and 16, 2023, and requested the HCSO Special Ops Div to assist. During the two days, six victims of Human Trafficking were rescued and moved to safety.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/KPI72aOKNm — Haralson Co Sheriff GA (@HaralsonSheriff) November 20, 2023

Three additional individuals are currently under investigation for human trafficking and drug charges. “This kind of operation is really important to us, because, number one, sex buyers are a huge problem in the industry,” one CCSO agent said regarding the recent sting. “Without sex buyers, there wouldn’t be a market for the females to continue to be victimized.”

“Second, and probably most importantly for all of us, is the victimization of these females,” the agent continued. “There’s not a good scenario for them in this lifestyle, so the goal is to get them out of this lifestyle.” The DoDEA – which operates 160 schools located across 11 countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico – confirmed that they are aware of the alleged incident involving a DoDEA employee in the Americas Region.

The department stated that due to ongoing legal processes, it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the matter further. "As there are ongoing legal processes, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," the department said in a statement this week. "Any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the local law enforcement agency involved."

According to the Post, the DoDEA serves as one of only two federally operated school systems responsible for managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs on behalf of the Department of Defense. The school system employs around 15,000 people and serves nearly 70,000 children of military and DoD families.

Hovanic's former position as chief of staff for the Americas is now listed as "vacant” on the DoDEA website. “DoDEA is committed to ensuring that all school-aged children of military families are provided a world-class education that prepares them for postsecondary education and/or career success and to be leading contributors in their communities as well as in our 21st-century globalized society,” the department’s website states.

