Pentagon Orders Nevada Air Force Base to Cancel Pride Month Drag Show

The Pentagon ordered an Air Force base in Nevada to cancel a previously approved drag show that was meant to kick off this year’s Pride Month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The drag show, which was to take place at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, was initially scheduled for June 1 to commemorate the first day of Pride Month. The event was also meant to recognize “the importance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilian personnel.”