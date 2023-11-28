‘We Speak English Here’: Donald Trump's Daughter-in-law Furious Over Spanish Immigrants ‘Flooding’ The Country
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump warned Americans of the alleged dangers we are being exposed to by allowing people from South and Central America into the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lara appeared on NewsMax’s The Balance to discuss the topic. The host Eric Bolling asked Lara about other European countries taking in Middle Eastern immigrants.
He claimed the European countries are now upset with the immigrants rioting and raping women.
Lara said, “This is all the more reason people are starting to wake up.” She said, “Donald Trump was right.”
She said since the day Trump came down the escalator to announce he was running for president, immigration was a pillar of his campaign.
Lara pointed out Trump’s goal was to secure the southern border and making sure “we are protected as a country.”
She pointed out that the ex-president caught a ton of heat for the proposal. Lara believes people are now coming around to the idea of things like the border wall.
She added, “You have to be part of a society whenever you, you know, become a citizen of another country, and I think, you know, people are starting to see in a lot of even school systems right now where they’re teaching things in English, and they’re teaching them in Spanish, because we have had so many people coming from South America, from Central America, from Mexico and just kind of flooding our education system that they have to have a way to teach these kids.”
Lara continued, “I mean, this is the United States of America, we speak English here, but you go anywhere in this country, Eric, and you’ll find everything in English, you also find it in Spanish.”
She ended, “At the very least, we need a system to vet people to make sure that people are coming here for the right reasons and to make sure that people are able to work and support themselves.”
In 2018, Trump spoke about immigration while in office. He said, "Mass, uncontrolled immigration is especially unfair to the many wonderful, law-abiding immigrants already living here who followed the rules and waited their turn. Some have been waiting for many years."
"Some have been waiting for a long time. They’ve done everything perfectly. And they’re going to come in. At some point, they’re going to come in. In many cases, very soon. We need them to come in, because we have companies coming into our country; they need workers. But they have to come in on a merit basis, and they will come in on a merit basis," he added.