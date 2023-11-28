Cardi B Demands Fight With Nicki Minaj Not Be Used As Evidence in Assault Trial
Cardi B demanded there be no talk of any past altercation she had, which includes her epic showdown with Nicki Minaj, at her upcoming assault trial.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi filed a motion demanding certain topics and evidence be off-limits in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, a female security guard named Emani Ellis sued Cardi B for alleged assault in 2018.
In her motion, Cardi asked that the claims brought by Ellis be determined based on the testimony of witnesses with personal knowledge of the alleged incident “between Defendant and Plaintiff.”
Cardi argued that any evidence pertaining to other alleged acts, which occurred at different times and places and involved other people and circumstances should be excluded because, by law, such evidence cannot show that Defendant acted similarly on this single occasion with Plaintiff.”
One of the other alleged acts would be the September 2018 incident involving Cardi and her enemy Nicki. The two rappers had an altercation at a Harper’s Bazaar party in New York. Sources said Cardi went up to Nicki’s table to confront her and then ended up throwing a shoe. Security intervened before the musicians made contact.
“What may have happened between Defendant and others at different times and locations and under other circumstances has nothing whatsoever to do with the single 60-90 second incident alleged by Plaintiff on February 24, 2018,” her lawyer argued. “Because evidence pertaining to Other Alleged Acts has no bearing on the alleged incidents here or the alleged damages suffered by Plaintiff therefrom, the evidence should also be excluded as irrelevant.”
In addition, Cardi wants any talk of criminal charges or police reports filed against her thrown out and any references to her using drugs or working as an exotic dancer to be banned.
Ellis has yet to respond to Cardi’s motion.
In her complaint, Ellis claimed she was assaulted by a then-pregnant Cardi B in February 2018.
Ellis said she was working in Beverly Hills when she came across Cardi leaving a medical building. The security guard claimed she tried to record video and take a photo with the rapper.
Sources said Cardi asked Ellis to stop and told her she did not want to be recorded. Cardi had not yet announced she was pregnant with Kulture.
A source said Ellis became upset with Cardi’s request and started an argument. The two started yelling at each other and another third party had to intervene.
In her lawsuit, Ellis claimed Cardi struck her in the head, face and body. In addition, she claimed Cardi spit on her and hurled racial slurs at her.
The lawsuit accused Cardi of using her “celebrity status to get [Ellis] fired from her job as a security guard.” A rep for the medical building denied that claim to TMZ.
Ellis sued Cardi for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress.
Cardi has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The parties recently reached an agreement to push the trial to 2024 in an attempt to resolve the matter.
The case is ongoing.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cardi B's husband Offset was recently hit with his own assault lawsuit.