Cardi B's Assault Trial Postponed to Allow Rapper Time to Hash Out Deal With Alleged Victim

Cardi B is one step closer to ending her years-long legal feud with a female security guard who claimed the then-pregnant rapper assaulted her in 2018. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show Cardi's trial has been postponed to allow her to hash out a deal with her accuser behind closed doors.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — filed the documents in Los Angeles on October 12, informing the court that they have agreed to push the trial until next year in hopes that they can work out their issues in mediation.

"Parties in an attempt to resolve this matter have agreed to a mediation with mediator John W. Shaw, Esq. at Shaw Mediations, and the parties are working on scheduling the mediation for December of 2023. As trial of the action is scheduled for November 14, 2023, the Parties have agreed to continue the trial date from November 14, 2023 to February 1, 2024 in order to accommodate the mediation, and to attempt to informally resolve their dispute," the docs read.