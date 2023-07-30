Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Cardi B

Cardi B Furiously Throws Microphone at Audience Member After Being Splashed with Drink on Stage During Las Vegas Performance

cardi b
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 30 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Rapper Cardi B was caught on camera hurling a microphone at an audience member who had thrown a drink at her. This came just hours after she threw another microphone at a DJ during a separate show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b avoids jail time takes plea deal strip club attackjpg
Source: mega

The footage, which was shared on Pop Base Twitter, showed Cardi B reacting swiftly after being splashed by the drink thrown by a fan.

The incident occurred during the Grammy-winning rapper's performance at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. She appeared barefoot while wearing a neon yellow mini dress while performing her hit Bodak Yellow when someone holding a large cup threw the drink at her, dousing the rapper while she was on stage.

Cardi B, without hesitation, immediately retaliates by throwing her mic at the rude concertgoer.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b avoids jail time takes plea deal strip club attack jpg
Source: mega

The video garnered over 6 million views overnight as the Please Me rapper becomes the latest artist subjected to crowds either physically assaulting them or throwing things on stage as they perform.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, just last month, Bebe Rexha shared images of her bruised eye after a concertgoer threw a phone at her during a performance at Pier 17 in Manhattan.

Nicolas Malvagna, the man charged in the incident, allegedly told a witness he "thought it would be funny." His attorney later released a statement claiming he was just hoping Rexha would take photos on stage and throw the phone back to him.

Article continues below advertisement
cardib
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Cardi B

The night before the drink incident, the 30-year-old rapper was performing at the same venue when she was caught on camera becoming irritated with the DJ for cutting off her songs too early.

In a video shared by user kfen777, the WAP rapper can be seen shouting out her name before flinging the microphone in the direction of the DJ, as if throwing a football, before walking off stage.

Article continues below advertisement
cardib
Source: mega

The incidents of Cardi B throwing microphones have sparked a frenzy among fans and on social media. Many were shocked to see the rapper's quick reactions and the intensity of her actions.

Fans have been speculating about the reasons behind her behavior, with some pointing to her frustration with technical difficulties and others suggesting that she, like many performers, may have been pushed to her limits.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

One fan replied to the video, tweeting, "She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!"

Another echoed the sentiment replying, "This trend of attending female artists' sets just to attack them is disgusting, and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK!"

Other people in the replies were less in favor of the artist's actions. One wrote, "She went from attacking her fans on social media, now she attacking them at concerts."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.