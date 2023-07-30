Cardi B Furiously Throws Microphone at Audience Member After Being Splashed with Drink on Stage During Las Vegas Performance

The footage, which was shared on Pop Base Twitter, showed Cardi B reacting swiftly after being splashed by the drink thrown by a fan.

The incident occurred during the Grammy-winning rapper's performance at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. She appeared barefoot while wearing a neon yellow mini dress while performing her hit Bodak Yellow when someone holding a large cup threw the drink at her, dousing the rapper while she was on stage.

Cardi B, without hesitation, immediately retaliates by throwing her mic at the rude concertgoer.