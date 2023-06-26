Bebe Rexha 'Terrified' to Tour After Phone-Throwing Incident That Left Her With Black Eye
Bebe Rexha was putting on an electric performance when she was struck by a phone during a concert at Pier 17, an unsettling experience the singer is now moving on from.
Insiders close to the Break My Heart Myself powerhouse said the incident understandably left Rexha trembling to return to the stage, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"It's not surprising she's worried sick," a music industry insider spilled.
Fans were in shock when the device flung into the air and roughly landed right above her eye while she was in the middle of a set on June 18.
Upon impact, she covered her face and collapsed to the ground in visible pain as concerned crew members fled to her aid.
Rexha got EMS treatment and was taken to a local hospital, where she received three stitches before resuming her tour on June 20. The Me, Myself & I hitmaker was dealing with "redness, swelling, bruising, and a laceration to her eye," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arraigned in New York City on misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault following the incident at the South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan. As for why he did it, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny," the complaint alleged.
Malvagna has pleaded not guilty, and an attorney representing the 27-year-old said he was just following suit on an unfortunate trend among other concertgoers.
"As a fan, Mr. Malvagna's sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa," his legal rep Todd Spodek said. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bebe Rexha reps for comment.
Insiders said the I Got You songstress is putting on a brave face for fans because she's doing what she loves. Those in her inner circle said, "Bebe is traumatized. While she'll finish out her tour obligations, she's terrified something similar will happen again."