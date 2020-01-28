The 16 Greatest Celebrity TikTok Posts

Move over Instagram — the social media site TikTok is where the celebrities are flocking to have fun. From widely known stars like Post Malone and Justin Bieber, to emerging artists with millions of TikTok followers like JoJo Siwa and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, TikTok is a great way to connect with fans through short video clips and hilarious sound bites.

Previously known as Musical.ly, TikTok is responsible for starting many viral dances and trends. Lizzo had fun showing off her moves in the Renegade Dance challenge, while TikTok star Jacob Sartorius joined in on the Hand Emoji Challenge. Cameron Dallas totally nailed the Bottle Cap Challenge while showing off his amazing abs. From Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and even The Rock, check out the greatest posts by celebrities on TikTok.

Here are the Top 17 Celebrities Who Nailed it on TikTok!