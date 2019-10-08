Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Major Post-Scandal Comeback? Matt Lauer Resurfaces On Social Media In Bizarre Videos Disgraced former ‘Today’ anchor dances and lip-syncs in shocking TikTok clips.

Matt Lauer has made his big on-camera comeback, but his return to the small screen may not exactly be what his fans or detractors might expect.

Two years after he was canned from NBC because of sexual misconduct allegations, the disgraced Today anchor’s daughter Romy posted two TikTok videos featuring her goofing around with her famous father.

In the first video, the pair perform a dance to Chance the Rapper’s “Hot Shower.” Matt, dressed in athletic gear, starts off the 12-second social media video showing off his smooth moves before letting his daughter take center stage.

In the second video, the former journalist is eating cereal before he breaks into a not-so-accurate lip-syncing session with Romy to a song from Heathers: The Musical.

Reviews of Lauer’s onscreen antics were mixed in comments posted on TikTok.

“Hmmmm Matt that’s where he ended up. I was wondering what happened after the today show. Now I know,” wrote one viewer.

“Love your Dad!! Miss him!” gushed another.

This is the first time Lauer seems to have willingly become the focus of his daughter’s filming.

In July, Romy, 16, posted a TikTok video of her 61-year-old dad. However, he didn’t appear to realize she was filming him.

“Here you go, famous relative check,” the teen told the camera before showing shots of Matt as he sat on the couch cluelessly scrolling through his phone.

Despite Matt’s efforts to appear lighthearted as he continues to attempt to move on from his unceremonious ouster from Today, not everyone is willing to forgive and forget.

In a new interview with the Chicago Tribune, Jennifer Aniston recalled how she felt after learning the news of Matt’s abusive behavior.

“I was so devastated,” said the 50-year-old actress. “It’s such a strange thing; it felt oddly like my dad did something terrible. I trusted him and had been interviewed by him. He was there for so many moments in my life. And when Friends was ending, it was Katie [Couric] and Matt interviewing us.”