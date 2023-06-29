DJ Mustard Divorce Exposes Producer’s Monthly Spending: $7k to Eat Out and 5-figures Spent on Entertainment
DJ Mustard has revealed details of his finances as part of his bitter divorce war with his estranged wife Chanel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the uber-successful music producer has filed an income and expense declaration as he prepares to fight Chanel over how much support he should pay.
As we previously reported, the producer, who has worked with everyone from Nicki Minaj to Mariah Carey, filed for divorce from his wife in May 2022.
The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Mustard and Chanel got hitched in October. The exes share 3 minor children.
Mustard demanded joint legal and primary custody of the kids. He also noted there is a prenuptial agreement that covered issues of support.
In response, Chanel demanded $80k per month in child support and agreed to sharing custody. She did ask for “tie-breaking authority” when it came to decision on their child’s health and education. Chanel said it had become “increasingly difficult to co-parent with Mustard as he does not communicate or answer her text messages.”
As part of her child support plea, Chanel hired an accountant to comb through Mustard’s finances. Per the report, the producer has income available for support of around $623,381 per month based on actual cash flow for the years 2020 – 2022.
Mustard has yet to reveal the number he believes Chanel should receive in monthly support. However, his financial records filed in court show he’s raking in the dough.
- DJ Mustard’s Ex-wife Reveals Music Producer’s Massive Monthly Income Exposed in Bitter Child Support War
- 'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd Officially Single After Judge Signs Off on Divorce, Still Hashing Out Support Deal
- Divorce: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Split After 18-Year Marriage, Vow to 'Guide' Their 5 Kids 'Through This Difficult Time'
He said he pulled in $3.7 million in “income” for the past 16 months, which averages to around $232k per month.
Mustard said he pulled in $2 million in 2022 and already made $1.6 million from January 2023 to April 2023.
His ‘income” is not his only source of revenue. In addition, he pulls in self-employment income which averages to around $13k per month. He has made $212k in “self-employment” income in the past 16 months.
Mustard’s various businesses pulled in around $4 million in 2022. His monthly expenses total $305k per month.
His monthly bills include $36k for 2 mortgages, $22k on children’s expenses, $7k to eat out, $43k on entertainment, $21k on clothes, $13k on cars and transportation, $9k for household staff, $4k to support other family members, $6k on fitness and self-care and $37k on other personal expenses.
The producer listed $1 million in stock and another $5 million in real property.
Mustard believes Chanel makes $3,216 per month plus revealed he paid her a $315k lump sum that was owed per the prenup. He said the kids spend 50% of the time with him.
The judge has yet to rule on support.