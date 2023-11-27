Donald Trump Claims He Mixes Up Joe Biden and Barack Obama's Names 'Sarcastically' and Insists He is Not 'Cognitively Impaired'
Donald Trump recently claimed that he mixed up President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama “sarcastically,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The embattled ex-president then insisted that he was not “cognitively impaired.”
Trump addressed his habit of referring to former President Obama instead of President Biden in a Truth Social post in which the 45th president also celebrated his latest and “aced” cognitive test.
According to Trump, he “sarcastically” refers to Obama instead of Biden to emphasize the “very big influence” Obama allegedly has in “running” the nation.
“Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left ‘Disinformation Machine,’ go wild,” Trump fumed on Truth Social on Monday morning.
“No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country,” he added.
The 45th president then touted the “perfect score” he received on his latest cognitive test before attacking President Biden for several key issues ahead of next year’s presidential election.
“Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it,” Trump continued Monday morning. “Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House.”
“Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!” the ex-president concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump mistakenly referred to Obama as the current president instead of Biden several times in recent weeks.
The 45th president attacked “President Obama” last month during an interview with Fox News star Brian Kilmeade.
“It’s all coming through Iran. And Obama wants to he doesn’t want to talk about it,” Trump said in October. “He doesn’t want to mention he doesn’t even mention them in his statements.”
Kilmeade quickly tried to correct the confused ex-president, at which point Trump claimed that Obama was Biden’s “boss.”
“You know Obama and Biden. But Obama is Biden’s boss,” Trump told Kilmeade. “Guess you didn’t really know that.”
“I don’t think Biden knows what’s happening, to be honest with you,” Trump continued last month. “I think Obama is calling these shots. There’s no question about that. I think Obama and Obama’s people certainly are calling the shots, not Biden.”
Trump made the Obama-Biden mistake once again earlier this month during a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire.
As for Trump’s “perfect score” cognitive test, the embattled ex-president released the results of the test on Biden’s 81st birthday last week – seemingly to comment on the current president’s old age ahead of the 2024 presidential election.