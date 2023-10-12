Donald Trump Rants About ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ Being Biden’s ‘Boss’ During Unhinged Speech Where Ex-President Said the U.S. Capital ‘Looks Like S---’
Donald Trump attacked Barack Obama and Joe Biden during a bizarre speech where the ex-president also trashed the U.S. capital, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Trump appeared in West Palm Beach for a rally with his supporters. He discussed a variety of topics while on stage.
Trump spoke about the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. He said, “And if the election wasn’t rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel. The election was rigged, very sadly rigged.”
Later in his speech, Trump directed his anger towards the current president.
He said, “Instead of keeping terrorists and terrorist sympathizers out of America, the Biden administration is inviting them in. You know why? Because he’s got a boss. Who’s his boss? Barack Hussein Obama. Barack Hussein. Barack Hussein Obama. Remember the great Rush Limbaugh? Barack Hussein Obama! He’d go, “Barack — Hussein! — Obama.”
Trump added, “Unbelievably, the corrupt Biden Department of Justice recently invited an Iranian-backed judge from Iraq to visit our nation’s capital. Isn’t that nice? He couldn’t have been too impressed with our capital; it looks like s---.”
The crowd started to laugh but Trump said, “No, have you seen what they’ve done to it?”
During the rally, Trump praised Hezbollah and blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel being attacked.
Hezbollah is a Lebanon-based terror group that recently fired missiles at Israel. Trump called the group "very smart" during his address.
"I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down," Trump said. "That was a very terrible thing."
"He has been hurt very badly because of what’s happened here," Trump previously said about Netanyahu. "He was not prepared. He was not prepared, and Israel was not prepared."
Trump's rival Ron DeSantis trashed the ex-president for speaking highly of Hezbollah.
He said, "it is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as 'very smart.' As President, I will stand with Israel and treat terrorists like the scum that they are."
Trump's former friend/MSNBC host Joe Scarborough shared a similar opinion. He trashed the speech stating, "Out of his mind, I mean, praising Hezbollah, just like he praised Vladimir Putin, said he was brilliant when after after the invasion of Ukraine, all the praise that he’s had for President Xi and China always talking about what a brilliant man he is. Same thing, of course, with the tyrannical leader of North Korea. You know, he out of his mind. And again, the fact that Republicans are embracing this guy just is just absolutely crazy."