‘There is Nothing Funny’: Trump’s Daughter-in-law Lara Attacks Hillary Clinton for Laughing at Ex-president’s Legal Woes, Rips Biden for ‘Selling Out Our Country’

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara criticized Hillary Clinton’s reaction to the ex-president’s fourth indictment and accused her of having committed criminal acts, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, Eric Trump’s wife sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity where the topic of the conversation was “The Left Celebrates Latest Trump Indictment.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

During the chat, Trump attacked Clinton over her interview with Rachel Maddow on the night the Fulton County District Attorney filed the indictment. Clinton was seen laughing as she told Maddow, “Oh, I can’t believe this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX NEWS

Lara said about Clinton, “She went into that interview with Rachel Maddow, by the way, laughing. She was laughing about this last night. Let me tell you something; there is nothing funny about this.” Trump’s daughter-in-law added, “There’s nothing funny about the erosion of our American values, about the erosion of our Constitution, about the weaponization of our systems like Third World countries do against political opponents.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lara continued, “Nothing funny, Sean, about our current president of the United States selling out our country to enrich his family, and of all people, Hillary Clinton, to be talking about this, who admitted to doing things criminally that are far worse than anything Donald Trump is even accused of doing, yet as you pointed out, no indictment there

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

While Clinton did chuckle at the situation, later in the interview she told Maddow, "I don’t know that anybody should be satisfied. This is a terrible moment for our country, to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes." “The only satisfaction is that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Trump and his allies and enablers to try and silence the truth and undermine democracy have been brought into the light. And justice is being pursued," she added.

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has continued to attack Jack Smith and Fanni Willis for the criminal charges they brought against him. After being hit with the fourth indictment, Trump told his followers, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election.”