Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Describes The Shocking Moment She First Discovered He Was Cheating

“My body froze. What had I just seen?” Hunter’s 52-year-old ex-wife wrote, describing the moment her and her brother, Michael, came across a photo of her then-husband with another woman in a Paris Four Seasons hotel room.

“The picture was of a woman on the stone balcony of a hotel room much like ours in Paris, wearing a white Four Seasons robe,” she continued.

“She was young and pretty, mascara dripping from her eyes. The photo was a little blurry, but she had a heart-shaped face with red lips and dark hair,” Buhle added.

BIDEN’S BRACE FOR TUMULTUOUS TIMES AS HUNTER’S EX RELEASES TELL-ALL MEMOIR DURING THE SAME WEEK HIS GUN-TOTING SEX TAPE IS RELEASED