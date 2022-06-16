Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Describes The Shocking Moment She First Discovered He Was Cheating
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, recently revealed the moment she first learned her cheating husband had been unfaithful to her, Radar has learned.
The shocking revelation came in Buhle’s new memoir, If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing, and is just the latest bombshell from the book focusing on her 24-year marriage to President Joe Biden’s trainwreck son.
“My body froze. What had I just seen?” Hunter’s 52-year-old ex-wife wrote, describing the moment her and her brother, Michael, came across a photo of her then-husband with another woman in a Paris Four Seasons hotel room.
“The picture was of a woman on the stone balcony of a hotel room much like ours in Paris, wearing a white Four Seasons robe,” she continued.
“She was young and pretty, mascara dripping from her eyes. The photo was a little blurry, but she had a heart-shaped face with red lips and dark hair,” Buhle added.
But Buhle’s torment didn’t end there, because as she scrolled through more pictures on Hunter’s iPad that July 4th weekend in 2014, she discovered even more pictures detailing Hunter’s blatant infidelity.
“Hunter. My Hunter. My partner. My love. Sitting in a matching robe, looking down at something, and seemingly unaware that his picture was being taken,” she wrote, describing a second picture that hit her “like a full-body wave.”
“In our 22 years together, I'd never once questioned his faithfulness to his vows,” Buhle added before revealing how Hunter’s unfaithfulness was the “one thing” she never worried about.
After she confronted Hunter, Buhle demanded her then-husband admit to every single person he had slept with up to that point in their marriage.
“There were five times, he said with conviction. All prostitutes. All outside the country. The first was in Spain. A business friend sent a masseuse up to the room and she turned out to be a prostitute. I wasn't sober. It happened,” Hunter allegedly told her, according to her new memoir.
“Next was a prostitute in Mexico or maybe China, or Argentina or Italy,” she revealed. “I can't even remember. His delivery was strong and unwavering.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the most shocking affair of all was between Hunter and his sister-in-law-turned-lover Hallie Biden, who Hunter first started sleeping with shortly after the passing of his brother – and Hallie’s husband – Beau in 2015.
Shortly after discovering Hunter and Hallie’s affair in November 2016, Buhle filed for divorce.
The broken couple were officially declared divorced in April 2017.
