'Not About Who's Right Or Wrong': Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Kathleen Breaks Silence On Failed Marriage In Bombshell Interview

Kathleen Buhle was married to Hunter Biden for 24 years, and she's finally ready to share her story with the world in a gripping new memoir five years after their divorce.

Buhle, 52, is set to appear on Good Morning America to promote her book tomorrow, which details her life with the scandal-plagued first son and post-divorce journey.

"This is not a story about who's right and who's wrong," the author, 52, said in a teaser clip.