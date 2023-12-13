Chris Cuomo Pushes GOP Rep. Jim Jordan to Let 'Clown' Hunter Biden Testify Publicly
NewsNation host Chris Cuomo recently pushed GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan to let Hunter Biden testify publicly before Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cuomo also called Hunter an “a-------.”
In the latest development to come as President Joe Biden’s son is scheduled to testify before House Republicans behind closed doors on Wednesday, Jordan sat down for an interview with the Cuomo host on Tuesday night.
Cuomo explained to Jordan that there is no “mandate” or “rule” stopping the House Republicans from letting Hunter’s testimony be open to the public.
“Let Hunter Biden testify in the open,” the former CNN star said. “You know there is no mandate that it has to be a closed-door session. There’s no rule. Just have him be public.”
“If he’s going to be an a-------, let him be an a-------,” Cuomo added. “But let everybody see it.”
While Jordan appeared to agree with Cuomo, he explained that Hunter must first testify “in private” before the House Republicans give the embattled first son an opportunity to testify publicly.
“I want to do that,” Jordan said. “But I first want him in private because in public it’s always speeches and filibusters and a handful of questions and people trying to get the big moment.”
“You’ll see the transcript at some point when we go through it and then you’ll see when we have a public hearing,” the GOP congressman added.
Cuomo concluded Tuesday night’s segment with Jordan by acknowledging Hunter’s concerns about testifying behind closed doors.
“But look, I mean, I understand why he thinks he’s being set up and he doesn’t want to go in,” the NewsNation host admitted.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the House Oversight Committee ordered Hunter to testify before the committee in connection to the panel’s ongoing investigation into the Biden family.
While Hunter agreed to testify before the committee, he said he would only do so if his testimony was made open to the public.
Hunter’s legal team, in a letter issued to the House Oversight Committee last month, proposed that the hearings should be open to “shed light” on the proceedings.
“We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public,” Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, wrote in the November letter. “We therefore propose opening the door.”
“If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings,” Lowell added.
GOP House Rep. James Comer responded to Lowell’s letter and rejected Hunter’s public testimony offer.
“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else,” Comer said last month. “That won’t stand with House Republicans.”