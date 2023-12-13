'The Truth Matters': Shannen Doherty's Ex-husband Denies Cheating on Actress Before Her Brain Tumor Surgery
Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, denied cheating on the Beverly Hills, 90210 star before she underwent brain tumor surgery earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest development comes after Doherty, 52, accused Iswarienko, 49, of having an affair as she continued to battle stage 4 cancer in early 2023.
According to the Heathers actress, she learned that Iswarienko was having an alleged affair immediately before she received her brain tumor removal surgery on January 16.
“I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” she said during the first episode of her newly launched Let’s Be Clear podcast on December 6.
“I felt so betrayed,” Doherty continued. “At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart.”
But according to a source close to Iswarienko, he and Doherty were already “living separate lives” for two years before the actress received brain tumor surgery in January.
The insider told TMZ that Iswarienko was “honest” about his relationship with someone else as he lived in Texas and Doherty lived in California.
Although the insider claimed that Iswarienko told Doherty about his new relationship days before her surgery, the Charmed actress said that was an “absolute lie.”
“The truth matters,” Doherty wrote on social media after Iswarienko’s camp denied the affair allegations on Tuesday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April after 11 years of marriage. She listed the couple’s date of separation as January 2023.
"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” Doherty’s rep said in a statement after the divorce petition was filed. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”
“You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID, as she is intimately involved,” Doherty’s rep added at the time.
Meanwhile, Doherty’s cancer battle returned in 2020 – roughly three years before the actress filed for divorce from her then-husband.
The actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer that spread to her lymph nodes in 2015, and she announced that she was in remission in 2017 after receiving a single mastectomy.
Doherty revealed that received surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2023, which allegedly took place just days after she learned of Iswarienko’s alleged affair.
"January 16, 2023. Surgery,” Doherty wrote in a social media post at the beginning of this year. “I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy.”
“I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” she continued. “The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her.”