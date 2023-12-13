Judge Grants 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams’ Plea to Spend Christmas With Daughter Before Checking Into Prison
A federal judge ordered that Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams will have extra time before she has to check into prison to start her lengthy sentence — after the reality star made an emotional plea in court.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over Williams' criminal case granted her motion for an extension of her surrender date.
Williams was scheduled to surrender on December 11 but asked for a couple of extra weeks to spend time with her daughter.
The reality star was sentenced to 4 years in prison over tax fraud, bank fraud, and insurance fraud. In addition, she was ordered to pay $564k in restitution for her crimes.
Williams reached a plea deal with prosecutors before she was sentenced. She pleaded guilty to 15 felony counts including misuse of a Social Security number, making false statements to the IRS, and wire fraud.
However, following the sentence being entered, Williams accused the judge of being biased. She claimed he threw the book at her because she's famous. She then filed an appeal of the sentence. She asked the higher court to review the 4-year sentence arguing the lower court made a mistake.
In her motion for an extension of her surrender date, Williams claimed she was the "sole caregiver for her five-year-old daughter.” The reality star said she needed extra time to help her child deal with the “upcoming transition” of her leaving.
Williams said her mother planned to take custody of her child while she was locked up. She said she needed to help her mom find a suitable home to live with her daughter.
“Ms. Williams and her mother have been working to find the necessary place. They believe that she will be able to move in by the end of December. A little more time is needed to get a suitable living space for them. They have been working on it. They will not need more than a 30-day extension to get all of these issues finalized,” her lawyer said.
In addition, Williams claimed her 5-year-old was "desperate" to spend Christmas with her before she left.
Williams asked to push the surrender date to January 11. The judge ordered the star could wait until January 3 but no later.