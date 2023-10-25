'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Ordered to Pay $564k in Restitution On Top of 4-Year Prison Sentence
Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams is having to pay up as part of her sentence for multiple fraud-related felonies, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on top of being ordered to serve a 4-year prison sentence, Williams was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $564,069.13 for her crimes.
"You knew what you were doing. You knew it was wrong and you did it anyway," U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey told Williams while reprimanding the star over her actions.
It was a highly publicized case that was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration and the FBI.
As we previously reported, the former VH1 personality, 33, pleaded guilty in May to 15 felonies: five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.
In addition to the time behind bars she was sentenced to as well as hefty fines, Williams will be on supervised release for five years after completing her stint.
The Department of Justice had reported that Williams admitted to under-reporting her income on tax returns for 2017-2019, as well as falsely claiming a niece and nephew as dependent, in addition to other crimes.
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Sentenced to 4 Years Behind Bars in Tax Fraud Case
- 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams' Salary Revealed in Court After She Reaches Plea Deal in Wire Fraud Case
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Gloria Govan’s 6-figure Debt to Ex-lawyers Increasing $55 Per Day Until Paid Off
The reality TV star also "fraudulently used Social Security numbers not assigned to her to open accounts with credit card companies and banks," and submitted nine applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans in which she falsified her business income, payroll, and her criminal history to help fund her extravagant lifestyle.
"Brittish Williams was getting paid to portray her celebrity lifestyle on Basketball Wives when in fact she was a typical fraudster," said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division following the latest news. "After today's sentencing, her reality is now a life of a felon."
Another official said Williams facing justice showed a "commitment to hold accountable those who intentionally misuse Social Security numbers for their own personal gain," according to Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Ms. Williams' criminal actions brought financial harm upon individuals, businesses, and government programs, damages the integrity of Social Security numbers. I thank the FBI and the IRS-CI for their investigative efforts, and I thank the U.S. Attorney's Office and Special Assistant United States Attorney Diane Klocke for prosecuting this case."