'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Ordered to Pay $564k in Restitution On Top of 4-Year Prison Sentence

"You knew what you were doing. You knew it was wrong and you did it anyway," U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey told Williams while reprimanding the star over her actions.

It was a highly publicized case that was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration and the FBI.

As we previously reported, the former VH1 personality, 33, pleaded guilty in May to 15 felonies: five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.