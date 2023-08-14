'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams' Salary Revealed in Court After She Reaches Plea Deal in Wire Fraud Case
Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams’ salary has been revealed as part of her federal criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, as part of the plea deal reached this week between Brittish and prosecutors, her finances were exposed.
In the filing, prosecutors said “despite signing an employment contract for a salary of $90,000 each year, [Brittish] wrote that she was “exempt” from paying taxes on her W-4 so that no income would be withheld from her paychecks.”
Recently, Brittish reached a plea deal and admitted to committing $150k in fraud. She pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.
“British Williams has admitted an unusually large number of frauds that victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals, and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said this week.
“This is a first step towards justice for those victims,” he added. “We will also be seeking repayment of all of her ill-gotten gains.”
The “known actual and intended losses” from Williams’ schemes totaled $446,082.
In the initial indictment, prosecutors accused the reality star of having misused a social security number, committed bank & wire fraud and made false statements to the IRS. Williams originally pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Brittish and prosecutors have been fighting for months while the case played out. As we first reported, the government accused the reality star of traveling without permission.
Despite the claim, the judge refused to throw Brittish in prison while awaiting trial.
Another war erupted when Brittish claimed the ankle bracelet she was ordered to wear affected her ability to work. She claimed to have lost out on a $30k deal to model for Rihanna’s company Savage x Fenty — because she could not model with the bracelet on.
The judge ended up removing the tracker. Williams will be sentenced on August 23.