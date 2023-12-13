Cher’s Friends Raise Concerns About 37-Year-Old BF AE Edwards’ ‘Flirty’ Behavior: Report

Cher has fallen head over heels for her 37-year-old boytoy Alexander “AE” Edwards, but sources spilled the music producer’s flirty behavior behind the singer’s back has caused concern, RadarOnline.com has learned. For the moment, the 77-year-old Believe singer and Edwards are locked in a rebound romance after having broken up last May.

Sources told The National Enquirer the split went down over fears he was using her for her money. Sources told the outlet that Cher was so hooked on Alexander, that she took him back despite “countless” red flags that spelled doom for their romance. “Cher was the one that ended things, but she was so miserable the entire time obsessing about him and finally begged him to come back,” said a source. “She’s calling him her boyfriend and making all these long-term plans, but she’s totally fooling herself.”

The National Enquirer said that Edwards reportedly treats the I Got You Baby singer like she’s on a string. She’s either floating on cloud nine, or down in the dumps because he’s suddenly gone M.I.A., according to sources. Source said Cher often blames herself for being “too needy” instead of taking a hard look at her man.

“She’s going around telling people he’s her twin flame and soul mate. That’s just so upsetting for her friends and family because they simply do not trust him or his motives,” said the source. “But no one can say a word to Cher because she’s super defensive about him and also very sensitive about her age, so anything that’s said is going to be taken personally and the messenger will be blamed.”

Sources told the outlet that many of Cher’s friends have warned her about Edwards’ flirty behavior but she has ignored them. “People have tried to tell her stuff, but she just refuses to believe it, an says they’re jealous because she’s still having fun.”

An insider claimed Cher has been bragging to friends about her bedroom activity with Edwards. “He’s wearing her out in the sheets, and she hasn’t had that sort of attention in so long, it’s very intoxicating,” said the source. “And AE is super charming. When he’s with Cher, he’s all about her. But he’s a different person when she’s not there and that’s concerning to her friends.”