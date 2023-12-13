‘Heinous Behavior’: Teyana Taylor Accuses Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert of ‘Deception,’ Leaking Divorce Information to Media
Teyana Taylor attacked her estranged husband Iman Shumpert after he demanded certain accusations made by the singer be removed from her divorce petition.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Taylor opposed Shumpert’s effort to strike certain allegations including her claim of “cruel treatment” as a reason for the divorce to be granted.
Taylor secretly filed for divorce from the ex-NBA star in January after 7 years of marriage. The exes share two daughters.
In her petition, Taylor accused Shumpert of being a jealous partner who often picked fights with her for no reason. She claimed to have tried to make the marriage work and even stood by him following multiple cheating scandals — and a DUI arrest.
Taylor demanded primary custody and child support from Shumpert.
"[Taylor] shows the Court that [Shumpert's] cruel treatment of her also included a nonchalant attitude about the parties’ two (2) daughters. [Shumpert] does not always act in the best interests of the parties’ minor children," Taylor claimed in court documents.
She claimed their daughters appeared "disheveled" and "are not fed properly" when in Shumpert's care.
Shumpert denied the accusations. He demanded the court set the custody schedule and admitted child support should be paid.
However, he asked the court to shut down any request for spousal support by Taylor. Recently, the court awarded Shumpert temporary parenting time with his children. The ex-NBA star will have 4-6 days total with his daughters until a final custody deal is reached in court.
- Teyana Taylor Secretly Filed for Divorce From Iman Shumpert in January, Accused Ex-NBA Star of Cheating and Emotional Abuse
- Iman Shumpert Accused of Cheating on Wife Teyana Taylor With Brunette Bombshell
- Teyana Taylor Responds To Rumors She Overdosed While Self-Medicating To Cope With 'Serial Cheater' Husband Iman Shumpert
As we first reported, the exes attended mediation in October but were unable to hash out an agreement.
In her recent response, Taylor claimed Shumpert recently stated, “that he no longer wanted to resolve this matter amicably or privately.”
Her lawyer wrote, “Instead, [Shumpert] decided to try this divorce case in the court of public opinion with [Shumpert’s] false narratives. No amount of deception, gaslighting, or continued control and manipulation by [Shumpert] will achieve his apparent goal to avoid paying child support or to avoid an equitable division of the assets acquired during the parties’ marriage.”
Taylor said she believed her ex has been leaking the divorce filings to the media. “It is quite ironic that every time Petitioner makes a posting of her accolades, holidays, and her upcoming birthday, via a social media platform, [Shumpert] then leaks more information to the blogs,” her lawyer wrote.
Regarding Shumpert’s effort to strike certain allegations, Taylor’s lawyer argued, “[Taylor] recognizes and understands that [Shumpert] does not want this Court to consider his heinous behavior, but the litany of applicable case law that this Court must use in reaching its decision about the equitable division of marital assets is clear.
Shumpert has yet to respond.