Country Singer Tanya Tucker Accused of Living Recklessly, Refusing to Change Ways Despite Illness: Report
Fears for country star Tanya Tucker have spiked after the stubborn singer reportedly refused to alter her reckless lifestyle despite a serious case of bronchitis threatening her health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed the Delta Dawn singer's bronchitis is so severe that she needs an oxygen tank to breathe, yet she allegedly refuses to change her ways.
Sources reportedly claim Tucker's health has taken a downward spiral as years of hard living have started to catch up to her.
"She needs to be administered oxygen at least a couple times a day," an insider told the National Enquirer. The tipster noted the 65-year-old's years of partying have left her a physical wreck.
Despite allegedly needing oxygen multiple times a day, sources said the Two Sparrows in a Hurricane songbird refuses to ditch old habits that are contributing to her deteriorating health.
"She still drinks and smokes to the point where it frightens people around her," the tipster continued.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tucker's rep for comment.
The insider further claimed pleas from loved ones to change her ways have fallen on deaf ears — and Tucker herself has reportedly admitted to having no interest in kicking her nasty habits.
"I hate the idea of having to quit smoking because I like doing it so much," the singer confessed, according to the outlet. "I dread having to be disciplined about everything!"
Earlier this year, the Nashville star enjoyed a comeback engineered by Brandi Carlile, 42, who wrote a slew of songs for Tucker's album, Sweet Western Sound.
Carlile captured the process in the documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker, which chronicles the legend's success as well as missteps — including drug abuse and broken relationships with country singers Glen Campbell and Merle Haggard.
Despite alleged concern from her inner circle, Tucker's breathing problems are not new. In 2016, she entered a Nashville hospital to recover from a respiratory infection that forced her to scrub six concert dates.
"Tanya listens to no one and the effects are obvious in her labored breathing," a source told the outlet. "The fear is that she's cutting the time we have left with her shorter by the day!"
The Texas native recently celebrated her 65th birthday back in October and showed no signs of slowing down when she performed at the 2024 CMA Awards.