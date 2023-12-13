'Here We Are': Rep. Congressman Blames The Trump-Era $2.2 Trillion CARES Act for Inflation

"Well, included in this statistic [pertaining to the prior congress] is the CARES Act, which has been you know, that was the $2 trillion that Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Nancy Pelosi," added Massie (R-KY).

Neguse was quick to point out that "almost your entire conference voted for" the economic stimulus bill passed by the 116th U.S. Congress and signed into law by then-President Trump.

"Yes," Massie said with a laugh in the clip reported on by Mediaite. "And I was against it because I said it would cause inflation. And yeah, I said it would cause inflation and shortages and a lot of long-term mal-effects to the economy. And here we are."