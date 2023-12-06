'We Cannot Let Him Win': Biden Unsure if He'd Be Running for President Again if Trump Wasn't on Ballot
President Joe Biden hinted that he wouldn't be striving for reelection if he wasn't facing formidable foe Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running," the commander-in-chief shared during a fundraising event for his 2024 campaign. "We cannot let him win."
Biden decided to throw his hat in the ring again after determining that neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor any other Democratic hopeful could defeat Trump in the upcoming election, according to a former White House official.
Republican hopeful Ron DeSantis is still working on boosting his numbers as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley picks up steam with hopes to shrink the gap between himself and Trump heading into the final weeks before the January 15 GOP caucuses.
During another event on Tuesday, Biden warned about the repercussions if Trump becomes president again, claiming the embattled GOP frontrunner and his MAGA Republican are determined to destroy American democracy.
"I don't think anyone doubts our democracy is even more at risk [than in] 2020," he said at the first of three campaign fundraisers in Boston. "This time, we're running against the election-denier-in-chief."
Trump previously declared that he would win the state of California in a presidential election if Jesus Christ and God were to oversee the ballots, doubling down on his claims that "our elections are totally rigged and we got to do something about it."
Biden said his remarks should be seen as red flags. "Trump's not even hiding the ball anymore — he's telling us what he's going to do, he's making no bones about it," the president continued.
"He's proud to say he killed Roe v. Wade," #46 pointed out about his predecessor, adding, "He's running again to get rid of the Affordable Care Act."
Trump, however, told voters that he wants to "give much better healthcare than what you have right now," calling Obamacare a "disaster."
The Republican defended his beliefs and said he wanted to "save" democracy.
"Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy. Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy and it's — it's him and his people," Trump declared this weekend. "They're the wreckers of the American dream. The American dream is dead with them in office. It's sad."
Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges and four indictments for which he has denied wrongdoing, told his supporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that "this campaign is a righteous crusade to liberate our republic from Biden and the criminals in the Biden administration."