'We Cannot Let Him Win': Biden Unsure if He'd Be Running for President Again if Trump Wasn't on Ballot

Biden decided to throw his hat in the ring again after determining that neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor any other Democratic hopeful could defeat Trump in the upcoming election, according to a former White House official.

Republican hopeful Ron DeSantis is still working on boosting his numbers as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley picks up steam with hopes to shrink the gap between himself and Trump heading into the final weeks before the January 15 GOP caucuses.

During another event on Tuesday, Biden warned about the repercussions if Trump becomes president again, claiming the embattled GOP frontrunner and his MAGA Republican are determined to destroy American democracy.