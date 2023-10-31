Donald Trump Wakes Up at 1 AM to Rage Against 'RADICAL LEFT JUDGE' After Gag Order is Reinstated

Donald Trump was up all night ranting about “crooked” Joe Biden and the “radical left judge” who recently reinstated a gag order against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At around 1 AM, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to unload his feelings. He wrote to his followers, “RADICAL LEFT JUDGE TAKING AWAY MY RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH IN ORDER TO HELP CROOKED JOE BIDEN & HIS THIRD WORLD ELECTION INTERFERENCE SCAM. AS GOOD AS THIS SOUNDS, IT WON’T WORK!”