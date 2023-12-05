Liz Cheney 'Secretly Listened' to Trump White House Officials Plot to Overturn 2020 Election Results on January 6

Former GOP House Rep. Liz Cheney recently claimed that she “secretly listened” to members of Donald Trump’s White House plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on January 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come as former President Trump prepares to face trial for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in March 2024, Cheney revealed that she was privy to the Trump Administration’s plans via a January 4, 2021 phone call.