Liz Cheney 'Secretly Listened' to Trump White House Officials Plot to Overturn 2020 Election Results on January 6
Former GOP House Rep. Liz Cheney recently claimed that she “secretly listened” to members of Donald Trump’s White House plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on January 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as former President Trump prepares to face trial for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in March 2024, Cheney revealed that she was privy to the Trump Administration’s plans via a January 4, 2021 phone call.
According to the former Wyoming congresswoman, she “ran to the Capitol” after “secretly listening” to the Trump team’s January 6 plans.
Cheney detailed the phone call and her reaction in her new memoir, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning. She detailed the matter further on Monday night during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
“Obviously, there had been talk about we’re going to have these electors meet,” Cheney explained on Monday night. “I think Stephen Miller had been talking about that.”
“But it wasn’t clear to me what the contours of this particular part of the plan were until I dialed into that phone call,” she continued.
“And listening to them describe how these fake electors were going to be used and the fact that they anticipated that Vice President [Mike] Pence was going to use them to refuse to count the legitimate electors was certainly a moment of intense concern.”
Cheney then claimed that she “ran to the Capitol” to warn the Senate – which was set to certify the 2020 presidential for Joe Biden two days later – about what she allegedly heard on January 4, 2021 the phone call.
“As I got off that call, I ran into the Capitol, into the office of the parliamentarian of the House to say, you know, wait a minute, this is what I’m hearing is going to happen,” she recounted. “What do we do about it in the joint session? How do we stop this?”
“And it was very clear that there were not a lot of good answers to that because I learned later through the investigation that Vice President Pence and his counsel were having discussions with the Senate parliamentarian and that the vice president ultimately did his duty bravely,” Cheney said.
- 'I WAS ANGRY': Donald Trump Fires Back After 'Crazy' Liz Cheney Claims Ex-prez Was 'Depressed and Not Eating' After Jan 6
- 'USA Is Going To Hell': Ex-President Donald Trump Has A Meltdown On Social Media After 'Kangaroo Court' Jan. 6 Hearing
- Liz Cheney Accuses Donald Trump Of Potential Witness Tampering, DOJ Notified
“But if you’re in a joint session of Congress, you’re not in a position where there are a lot of legislative steps that you can take except to basically move to adjourn,” the former GOP congresswoman concluded. “So it was a very dangerous and chilling moment.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cheney’s claim about the January 4, 2021 phone call marked the latest bombshell revelation to come from the GOP politician’s new Oath and Honor memoir.
Cheney caused a stir last week when she claimed that Kevin McCarthy visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the 45th president left the White House in January 2021 – and McCarthy allegedly found Trump “depressed” and “not eating.”
Trump responded to Cheney’s claims on Monday morning and clarified that he was not “depressed” but “angry.” The ex-president also insisted that he was actually “eating too much” at the time.
“That statement is not true,” Trump fumed in a 1 AM Truth Social post. “I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much.”