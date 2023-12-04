'I WAS ANGRY': Donald Trump Fires Back After 'Crazy' Liz Cheney Claims Ex-prez Was 'Depressed and Not Eating' After Jan 6
Donald Trump fired back at “crazy” Liz Cheney this week and insisted he was not “depressed” following the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com can report.
The ex-president’s latest tirade came on Monday morning via Truth Social. Trump lashed out at Cheney after the former GOP House Rep. made several surprising claims about the ex-president in her new memoir, Oath and Honor.
According to Cheney, Kevin McCarthy visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago weeks after Trump left office. McCarthy allegedly found the 45th president “depressed” and “not eating.”
But Trump insisted on Monday morning that he was not depressed but “angry” after leaving the White House in January 2021. He also clarified that he was actually “eating too much” at the time.
“Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Keven McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, ‘the former president was depressed and not eating,’” the ex-president wrote at 1 AM.
“That statement is not true,” Trump continued. “I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much.”
“But that’s not why Keven McCarthy was there,” the former president fumed further. “He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together - Only good intentions.”
Also shocking were Trump’s dubious claims that Cheney worked with the January 6 House Select Committee to “delete and destroy” evidence connected to the unprecedented Capitol attacks.
He also mocked the former Wyoming representative for losing her congressional seat.
“Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S.,” Trump wrote.
“She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s attack against “crazy” Liz Cheney at 1 AM on Monday morning came just hours after he also attacked Robert De Niro.
Trump attacked De Niro because the Killers of the Flower Moon star targeted the ex-president during a speech at the Gotham Independent Film Awards on November 27.
“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country,” the embattled ex-president wrote on Sunday evening.
“He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought,” Trump continued.
“De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others.”
Trump’s federal hearing in connection to the January 6 Capitol insurrection and its aftermath is scheduled to kick off in March 2024. He remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for next year’s presidential election.