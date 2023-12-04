'General Hospital' Actor Billy Miller's Cause of Death Revealed, Soap Star Left Behind Notes at Scene Where He Died: Autopsy Report

“According to reports, this 43-year-old man with a history of bipolar disorder and depression was found deceased in the bathtub of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” the report stated.

“Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were found at the scene. A revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells was found in the descendant’s right hand.”

The beloved actor, who also starred as Billy Abbot on The Young and the Restless took his own life just two days before his 44th birthday. The report noted he had consumed a cocktail of drugs and medications before his death.