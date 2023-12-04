Your tip
'General Hospital' Actor Billy Miller's Cause of Death Revealed, Soap Star Left Behind Notes at Scene Where He Died: Autopsy Report

Dec. 4 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

General Hospital star Billy Miller took his own life after struggling with bipolar depression for years, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

In the Travis County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, investigators revealed Miller was found by paramedics inside the bathtub of his Austin, Texas home on September 16, 2023, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Soap Star Billy Miller took his own life on on September 16, 2023.

“According to reports, this 43-year-old man with a history of bipolar disorder and depression was found deceased in the bathtub of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” the report stated.

“Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were found at the scene. A revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells was found in the descendant’s right hand.”

The beloved actor, who also starred as Billy Abbot on The Young and the Restless took his own life just two days before his 44th birthday. The report noted he had consumed a cocktail of drugs and medications before his death.

His death was ruled a suicide by the Travis County Texas Medical Examiner.

“Postmortem toxicology demonstrated the presence of ethanol, cocaine, and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine,” the report stated.

His blood alcohol level was listed at 0.08, according to the report.

The beloved actor had a history of bipolar disorder and depression.

After his death, Billy's mom Patricia said her son had "surrendered his life" after a battle with bipolar depression.

She added, "we all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss."

Miller received critical acclaim, earning two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during his time on The Young and the Restless.

In 2014, Miller joined the cast of General Hospital, where he took on the roles of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain. He remained a series regular until 2019.

In addition to his soap opera work, Miller also appeared in Suits, Ray Donovan, and Truth Be Told.

The Emmy winner, who had consumed liquor and drugs was found in his bathtub.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

