'General Hospital' Star Billy Miller Dies at 43 After Struggling with Manic Depression, Report

Source: mega
Sep. 17 2023, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Soap opera star Billy Miller, best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 43, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Miller's agent revealed that he had been struggling with manic depression.

Billy Miller died at 43.

According to the New York Post, Miller's death occurred in Austin, Texas, just two days before his 44th birthday. He was a well-known figure in the soap opera world, with three Daytime Emmy Awards to his name for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless.

Miller's journey to stardom began after he attended the University of Texas at Austin. He started his career working in the mailroom at Industry Entertainment before being signed as a model by Wilhelmina.

He made his soap opera debut on All My Children, playing the character Richie Novak for a brief period. However, his breakthrough came when he joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in 2008 as Billy Abbott, a role he played until 2014.

During his time on the show, Miller received critical acclaim, earning two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

After leaving The Young and the Restless, Miller joined the cast of General Hospital in 2014, where he took on the roles of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain. He remained a series regular until 2019.

In addition to his soap opera work, Miller also appeared in popular shows such as Suits, Ray Donovan, and Truth Be Told.

He snagged three Daytime Emmys for playing Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.”

The news of Miller's passing has deeply saddened fans, who have taken to social media to express their grief.

One fan described him as a talented actor who was "taken too soon," while another said the world "will be a little darker" without him.

Many fans also expressed their disappointment that General Hospital had let him go, calling him their "favorite Jason and Drew."

Billy Miller is survived by his mother, Patricia, his sister Megan, his brother-in-law Ronnie, his nephew Grayson and niece Charley. Services for Miller are currently pending.

