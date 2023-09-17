'General Hospital' Star Billy Miller Dies at 43 After Struggling with Manic Depression, Report

According to the New York Post, Miller's death occurred in Austin, Texas, just two days before his 44th birthday. He was a well-known figure in the soap opera world, with three Daytime Emmy Awards to his name for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless.

Miller's journey to stardom began after he attended the University of Texas at Austin. He started his career working in the mailroom at Industry Entertainment before being signed as a model by Wilhelmina.

He made his soap opera debut on All My Children, playing the character Richie Novak for a brief period. However, his breakthrough came when he joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in 2008 as Billy Abbott, a role he played until 2014.