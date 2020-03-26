Surviving Depression and The Celebrities Who Talk About It These 10 celebs have opened up about what it’s like to live with depression.

Mental illness is far more common than many people think. It impacts at least 40 million adults in the U.S. alone — that’s 18.1% of the population. But it’s also estimated that two-thirds of depression cases in the U.S. are undiagnosed. That’s why it is so helpful for everyone to talk about it, including celebrities.

Many stars like Adele, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé have used their platforms to talk openly about their bouts with depression. Their strength in addressing the topic is helping millions of people around the world.

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about postpartum depression, and Kerry Washington has discussed how the pressures of fame have affected her depression. Take a look at the gallery to see which stars are bravely and boldly dealing with depression.