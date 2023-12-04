Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > KeKe Palmer
Exclusive

Keke Palmer’s Ex-BF Darius Jackson Defended His Dad in Court Against His Mom’s Abuse Allegations

keke palmer ex boyfriend darius jackson defended his dad against mom abuse allegations restraining order
Source: MEGA;@DARIUSJACKSON/INSTAGRAM

KeKe's ex's family has their own drama.

By:

Dec. 4 2023, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson defended his father Romel against his mom’s claims of abuse.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in 2020, Darius filed a declaration as part of his parent’s bitter divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer ex boyfriend darius jackson defended his dad against mom abuse allegations restraining order
Source: MEGA

Darius was ordered to stay 100 yards away from KeKe and their son Leo.

As we first reported, Darius' mother Yhinyer filed for a restraining order against his Romel. The two had been married from 1989 until 2013.

They continued living together in the same home until 2020 when she filed for a restraining order.

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer ex boyfriend darius jackson mom filed restraining order against his father trump comment
Source: @DARIUSJACKSON/INSTAGRAM

KeKe and Darius with their son Leo.

In her petition, Yhinyer claimed Romel had been aggressive with her during on July 2, 2020.

Yhinyer wrote, “While I was doing dishes, I made a comment to Mr. Romel Jackson about him using his little finger when he was playing around with my nephew when he was visiting in 2013.”

She added, “Mr. Jackson suddenly became very aggressive, pressing his chest and body against me, touching me all over my body very hard, and trying to put his finger into my private part. I was extremely frightened and upset.”

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer ex boyfriend darius jackson mom filed restraining order against his father trump comment
Source: RadarOnline.com

Footage of the alleged November 7 incident between KeKe and Darius.

MORE ON:
KeKe Palmer

Yhinyer described another incident that allegedly took place in June 2020.

She claimed, “[Romel] was watching TV and the anchor was criticizing [President Trump] in a negative way and I said that the President wasn’t that bad. After I said that Mr. Jackson got up from his char and used the President’s comment about “grabbing them by the p----.” Then, [he] started chasing me, pushing me around and tried to do that same thing to me. After struggling, I got away and he yelled at me “How do you like.”

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer ex boyfriend darius jackson mom filed restraining order against his father trump comment
Source: RadarOnline.com

Footage of the alleged November 7 incident between KeKe and Darius.

In response, Romel denied the accusations. He claimed the incident never happened and said his son Darius, who was present, would back him up.

A couple of weeks later, Darius filed a declaration supporting his father. He wrote, “I, Darius Jackson, am the son of the parties and a witness to testify on behalf of [Romel].”

Article continues below advertisement
keke palmer ex boyfriend darius jackson mom filed restraining order against his father trump comment
Source: RadarOnline.com

Footage of the alleged 2020 incident between KeKe and Darius.

He said, “On 7/2/2020, Tuesday around 7 p.m., I witnessed that [Yhinyer] and [Romel] got into a verbal argument, and there was no physical abuse by [Romel] against [Yhinyer].”

He added, “There was no aggressive physical abuse by [Romel] against [Yhinyer]. It appeared that [Romel was hoking with [Yhinyer]. [Romel] did not become aggressive and did not physically abuse [Yhinyer]. [Yhinyer] did not appear frightened or upset. There was no police officers called because there was no domestic violence abuse.”

As we first reported, the restraining order was eventually dropped but the parties are still fighting in divorce court.

Last month, Keke obtained a restraining order against Darius over alleged abuse. The exes were set to appear in court this week but called off the hearing to try and resolve the matter privately.

The restraining order is still in place and Darius is not allowed to come within 100 yards of Keke or their son Leo.

In addition, as we first reported, Darius' brother Sarunas was accused of choking the mother of his child in a separate custody battle.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.