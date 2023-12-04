Keke Palmer’s Ex-BF Darius Jackson Defended His Dad in Court Against His Mom’s Abuse Allegations

In her petition, Yhinyer claimed Romel had been aggressive with her during on July 2, 2020.

Yhinyer wrote, “While I was doing dishes, I made a comment to Mr. Romel Jackson about him using his little finger when he was playing around with my nephew when he was visiting in 2013.”

She added, “Mr. Jackson suddenly became very aggressive, pressing his chest and body against me, touching me all over my body very hard, and trying to put his finger into my private part. I was extremely frightened and upset.”