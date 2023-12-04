Keke Palmer’s Ex-BF Darius Jackson Defended His Dad in Court Against His Mom’s Abuse Allegations
Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson defended his father Romel against his mom’s claims of abuse.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in 2020, Darius filed a declaration as part of his parent’s bitter divorce.
As we first reported, Darius' mother Yhinyer filed for a restraining order against his Romel. The two had been married from 1989 until 2013.
They continued living together in the same home until 2020 when she filed for a restraining order.
In her petition, Yhinyer claimed Romel had been aggressive with her during on July 2, 2020.
Yhinyer wrote, “While I was doing dishes, I made a comment to Mr. Romel Jackson about him using his little finger when he was playing around with my nephew when he was visiting in 2013.”
She added, “Mr. Jackson suddenly became very aggressive, pressing his chest and body against me, touching me all over my body very hard, and trying to put his finger into my private part. I was extremely frightened and upset.”
Yhinyer described another incident that allegedly took place in June 2020.
She claimed, “[Romel] was watching TV and the anchor was criticizing [President Trump] in a negative way and I said that the President wasn’t that bad. After I said that Mr. Jackson got up from his char and used the President’s comment about “grabbing them by the p----.” Then, [he] started chasing me, pushing me around and tried to do that same thing to me. After struggling, I got away and he yelled at me “How do you like.”
In response, Romel denied the accusations. He claimed the incident never happened and said his son Darius, who was present, would back him up.
A couple of weeks later, Darius filed a declaration supporting his father. He wrote, “I, Darius Jackson, am the son of the parties and a witness to testify on behalf of [Romel].”
He said, “On 7/2/2020, Tuesday around 7 p.m., I witnessed that [Yhinyer] and [Romel] got into a verbal argument, and there was no physical abuse by [Romel] against [Yhinyer].”
He added, “There was no aggressive physical abuse by [Romel] against [Yhinyer]. It appeared that [Romel was hoking with [Yhinyer]. [Romel] did not become aggressive and did not physically abuse [Yhinyer]. [Yhinyer] did not appear frightened or upset. There was no police officers called because there was no domestic violence abuse.”
As we first reported, the restraining order was eventually dropped but the parties are still fighting in divorce court.
Last month, Keke obtained a restraining order against Darius over alleged abuse. The exes were set to appear in court this week but called off the hearing to try and resolve the matter privately.
The restraining order is still in place and Darius is not allowed to come within 100 yards of Keke or their son Leo.
In addition, as we first reported, Darius' brother Sarunas was accused of choking the mother of his child in a separate custody battle.