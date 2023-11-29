Brother of Keke Palmer’s Ex-BF Accused of Choking His 'Insecure' Costar DomiNque Perry as Custody War Intensifies

The brother of KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson has been accused of being physical with the mother of his daughter — only weeks after KeKe obtained a restraining order against Darius. The allegations were made against Sarunas Jackson by his Insecure costar DomiNque Perry. The two starred on the Issa Rae-created HBO show. They never dated but share a 5-year-old daughter named Zen.

Earlier this year, Sarunas filed a “Petition to Determine Parental Relationship” against DomiNque in Los Angeles Superior Court. He demanded joint legal and physical custody of their child. DomiNque opposed his request. She claimed to have tried to foster a positive co-parenting relationship with Sarunas despite his alleged “emotional volatility.” She said she lived in Texas but came to Los Angeles when she booked acting work.

In her response, DomiNque argued their daughter had ties to Texas. The actress said she had plans to enroll Zen in school and raise in near her mother. DomiNque demanded she is awarded primary custody.

In response to her claims, Sarunas wrote “It is unclear where [DomiNque’s] allegations of emotional volatility and intimidation are coming from. My family and I have always welcomed [DomiNque] with open arms, inviting her to family events and showing her love and support in more ways than one.”

He added, “[DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career.”

Now, DomiNque has filed a bombshell declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, claiming Sarunas has been a terror. “I experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family,” she wrote in her court filing.

DomiNque then detailed an alleged March 2020 conversation. She said he came over to her home and they got into a conversation about a person in the industry. She claimed, “Sarunas got heated in the conversation and began to repeatedly call me stupid, I then said to him, “you talk to your mother like that not me” at that point he became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.” DomiNque said she was “in such shock and disbelief.”

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage submitted by KeKe as part of her petition for a restraining order against Darius.

The actress said their daughter came from her room and began to cry. She claimed Sarunas then let her neck go. “He was so angry that he had blood coming from his mouth where he bit his tongue.” She said a few weeks later he showed up to home with scratches over his neck and face. She claimed he told her “he cornered his mom and they were fighting.”

“The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women. Afterwards there were several other times that he came to my apartment and would get angered for no serious reason and would start yelling at me,” she wrote. “On one occasion I told him that if he didn’t stop raising his voice in my apartment he would need to lead or I would call the police, he responded by saying 'and then what?' Since this incident I’ve always tried to just get alone and keep the peace. I’ve been traumatized by these experiences and so much more.”

She added, “Actually, I’ve never felt love from the Petitioner’s family even though being accepted or supported would have been emotionally welcomed. No one from his family reached out to show any support or extend any kind words or congratulatory kindness to me.” DomiNque demanded the court side with her and grant her primary custody.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sarunas’ brother Darius was ordered to stay 100 yards away from KeKe and their son Leo until a hearing next month.

Source: @DVULTON/INSTAGRAM KeKe and Darius with their son Leo.

KeKe accused Darius of being abusive to her during their relationship. She said they broke up in October and he showed up to her home unannounced on November 5. KeKe claimed Darius got physical with her and she was forced to call the cops. A judge granted her a temporary restraining order for a couple of weeks. Darius denied the allegations.