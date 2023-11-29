Megyn Kelly Slams 'Idiot' Gigi Hadid Over Israel Comments, Tells Model to Focus On 'Trying to Look Pretty'
Megyn Kelly exclaimed that she's "over" supermodel Gigi Hadid because of her "grossly inaccurate" criticism of Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Megyn, 53, suggested Gigi, 28, focus less on politics and more on "trying to look pretty" after the model came under fire for a since-deleted Instagram post regarding Israel's alleged treatment of Palestinian children prior to the Hamas attacks.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gigi posted a series of Instagram stories on Friday about Israel's alleged treatment of Palestinian children prior to the October 7 Hamas attacks.
Gigi claimed that Israel was "the only country that keeps children as prisoners of war" before she accused Israelis of abducting, torturing, raping and murdering Palestinian children.
Megyn was among many who were outraged by Gigi's posts.
"First of all, Gigi Hadid is an idiot," Megyn told the Daily Mail. "She should concentrate on walking down the long runway and trying to look pretty — she does a pretty good job of that. As a political pundit, she stinks."
Kelly added, "She should be quiet. Try to look nice and walk. That's her job. She would do well to remember it."
"[I'm] sick of these sisters coming out talking about things they have zero understanding of, and everything they say is biased one way and grossly unfair, and usually inaccurate," Kelly added. "So I'm done with them — not that I was ever into them."
She claimed Gigi and Bella Hadid had "zero understanding" of the situation unfolding in the Middle East. The sisters have been active advocates for Palestinian rights for years now.
After facing backlash, Gigi later apologized and explained to her 79 million Instagram followers that she was simply caught up in the moment and failed to do a quick "fact-check."
"As someone of Palestinian descent, the endless heartbreaking news and imagery coming out of Gaza has been painful and often overwhelming," Gigi wrote in her apology.
"It is important to me to share real stories about the hardships that Palestinians have endured and continue to endure, but this weekend I shared something that I did not fact-check or deeply think about prior to reposting."