Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Slams 'Idiot' Gigi Hadid Over Israel Comments, Tells Model to Focus On 'Trying to Look Pretty'

megyn kelly says gigi hadid should focus on being pretty pp
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Gigi Hadid for speaking out on Israel-Hamas.

By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Megyn Kelly exclaimed that she's "over" supermodel Gigi Hadid because of her "grossly inaccurate" criticism of Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Megyn, 53, suggested Gigi, 28, focus less on politics and more on "trying to look pretty" after the model came under fire for a since-deleted Instagram post regarding Israel's alleged treatment of Palestinian children prior to the Hamas attacks.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly says gigi hadid should focus on being pretty
Source: MEGA

Kelly called Gigi Hadid an 'idiot' for her comments on Israel.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gigi posted a series of Instagram stories on Friday about Israel's alleged treatment of Palestinian children prior to the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Gigi claimed that Israel was "the only country that keeps children as prisoners of war" before she accused Israelis of abducting, torturing, raping and murdering Palestinian children.

Megyn was among many who were outraged by Gigi's posts.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly says gigi hadid should focus on being pretty
Source: MEGA

Gigi is half-Palestinian and has been an advocate for Palestinian rights for years.

"First of all, Gigi Hadid is an idiot," Megyn told the Daily Mail. "She should concentrate on walking down the long runway and trying to look pretty — she does a pretty good job of that. As a political pundit, she stinks."

Kelly added, "She should be quiet. Try to look nice and walk. That's her job. She would do well to remember it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly
Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly says gigi hadid should focus on being pretty
Source: MEGA

Kelly claimed Gigi and Bella Hadid had 'zero understanding' and accused them of being 'biased.'

"[I'm] sick of these sisters coming out talking about things they have zero understanding of, and everything they say is biased one way and grossly unfair, and usually inaccurate," Kelly added. "So I'm done with them — not that I was ever into them."

She claimed Gigi and Bella Hadid had "zero understanding" of the situation unfolding in the Middle East. The sisters have been active advocates for Palestinian rights for years now.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly says gigi hadid should focus on being pretty
Source: MEGA

Kelly said Gigi should focus on 'trying to look pretty.'

After facing backlash, Gigi later apologized and explained to her 79 million Instagram followers that she was simply caught up in the moment and failed to do a quick "fact-check."

"As someone of Palestinian descent, the endless heartbreaking news and imagery coming out of Gaza has been painful and often overwhelming," Gigi wrote in her apology.

"It is important to me to share real stories about the hardships that Palestinians have endured and continue to endure, but this weekend I shared something that I did not fact-check or deeply think about prior to reposting."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.