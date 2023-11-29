Megyn Kelly Slams 'Idiot' Gigi Hadid Over Israel Comments, Tells Model to Focus On 'Trying to Look Pretty'

Megyn Kelly exclaimed that she's "over" supermodel Gigi Hadid because of her "grossly inaccurate" criticism of Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Megyn, 53, suggested Gigi, 28, focus less on politics and more on "trying to look pretty" after the model came under fire for a since-deleted Instagram post regarding Israel's alleged treatment of Palestinian children prior to the Hamas attacks.