Gigi Hadid Accuses Israel for Keeping 'Children as Prisoners of War' After Hostage Exchange Deal

Gigi Hadid called out Israel for keeping 'children as prisoners of war' on Instagram.

Nov. 24 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Gigi Hadid condemned Israel in a series of scathing Instagram posts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The model, who is half Palestinian, called out the Jewish state as a hostage exchange deal was reached between Hamas and Israel.

Hadid previously spoke out about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Friday, Hadid began a series of Instagram stories regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The model accused Israel of keeping children as prisoners of war without consequence.

"Israel is the only country in the world that keeps CHILDREN AS PRISONERS OF WAR," Hadid wrote, emphasizing her message in all-caps. She then listed "ABDUCTION, RAPE, HUMILIATION, TORTURE, MURDER OF PALESTINIANS. YEARS AND YEARS AND YEARS BEFORE Oct 7 2023."

Hadid accused Israel of keeping children as POWs.

Hadid shared videos related to the devastation of Gaza by Israeli airstrikes from their offensive campaign following the October 7 Hamas attacks. One video featured a young Palestinian boy rejoicing in the silence of the ceasefire prompted by the hostage exchange.

Hadid captioned the story "bless" with prayer hands and a heart emoji. She added that "every child deserves peaceful, joyful, HOPEFUL days — no matter where they were born."

Hadid called for a continued ceasefire in Gaza after hostage exchanges have been completed.

In the next slide, Hadid didn't hold back her outrage against Israel and further criticized the language purported by Israeli leaders against Palestinians and pro-Palestine supporters.

"Israel sees any Palestinian as a 'terrorist,'" Hadid wrote. "Any person supporting Palestinian rights as an 'antisemite,' and any Jew that is opposed to the government's actions as 'self-hating' — even telling them to denounce their Judaism."

"So... everyone's lying and wrong, except Israel?" the model added. "If it wasn't so evil & disturbing, it would be comedic."

The model criticized the Israeli government for calling supports of Palestine 'self-hating' and 'antisemitic.'.'

This wasn't the first time the model or her sister, Bella Hadid, have spoken out against Israel in support of Palestinian civil rights. According to sources, the Hadid sisters and their mother, Yolanda, their father, Mohamed, and their brother, Anwar, received death threats for their public support of Palestine. Their phone numbers were also reportedly leaked online.

Making matters worse, the Israeli government spoke out against the 28-year-old for sharing pro-Palestine posts online.

Days after the Hamas attack, the Jewish state denounced Hadid after she shared a pro-Palestine meme which read, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

Israel responded by making a similar post and tagged Hadid in the message.

"There is nothing valiant about Hamas' massacre of Israelis," the post read. "Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do."

