Gigi Hadid Accuses Israel for Keeping 'Children as Prisoners of War' After Hostage Exchange Deal

Gigi Hadid called out Israel for keeping 'children as prisoners of war' on Instagram.

The model, who is half Palestinian, called out the Jewish state as a hostage exchange deal was reached between Hamas and Israel.

On Friday, Hadid began a series of Instagram stories regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The model accused Israel of keeping children as prisoners of war without consequence.

"Israel is the only country in the world that keeps CHILDREN AS PRISONERS OF WAR," Hadid wrote, emphasizing her message in all-caps. She then listed "ABDUCTION, RAPE, HUMILIATION, TORTURE, MURDER OF PALESTINIANS. YEARS AND YEARS AND YEARS BEFORE Oct 7 2023."