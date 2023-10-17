Your tip
Exclusive Details

Gigi & Bella Hadid Receive Death Threats on Cell Phones Over Support for Palestine, Family Debating Calling FBI

gigi bella hadid recieve threats palestine support israeli government attack fbi
Source: MEGA

The threats have been increasing.

Oct. 17 2023, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Gigi and Bella Hadid are facing a barrage of death threats by people angry for their support for Palestine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, the entire Hadid family — including the model’s mother Yolanda, father Mohamed, and brother Anwar — has been targeted in coordinated attacks.

gigi bella hadid recieve threats palestine support israeli government attack fbi
Source: MEGA

The family is debating calling the FBI.

Sources claim the entire family has received messages that made them fear for their safety. TMZ reported the threats have been coming in via email, Instagram and through texts sent to the model’s personal cell phones.

Insiders told the outlet that the phone numbers for the Hadid family were leaked online this week. The family has been essentially doxxed.

A source said the messages sent to the Hadid family had the sender detailing how they would execute Gigi and Bella for their statements.

gigi bella hadid recieve threats palestine support israeli government attack fbi
Source: Instagram/@gigihadid

Gigi's Instagram post

The model has been forced to change their cell phone numbers, according to TMZ. An insider said that the sisters’ father has debated on whether to call the FBI to investigate the matter.

Mohamed was born in a Palestinian Muslin family and the models have shown support for the “Free Palestine” movement over the years.

gigi bella hadid recieve threats palestine support israeli government attack fbi
Source: MEGA

The sisters have spoken out in support of Palestine.

MORE ON:
Gigi Hadid

Last week, Gigi broke her silence about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children,” Hadid said. “I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.”

In another post, she wrote, “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

gigi bella hadid recieve threats palestine support israeli government attack fbi
Source: MEGA

The ongoing war.

The message led to the Israeli government’s social media account slamming Gigi. The account publicly asked Gigi, “Have you been sleeping the past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.”

They added, “There is nothing valiant about Hamas' massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do."

Many spoke out against the attack on Gigi by the Israeli government. "This is … mind you Gigi is Palestinian & Dutch, & posted a very public statement a week ago that shared condolences for all innocent civilians. Like an entire government is taking a break from war to harass a 28-year-old model. Also they created that, it’s not what she reposted," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The Hadid family has remained quiet since Gigi's initial post.

