Dua Lipa's Ex-Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Causes Concern With Threatening Messages After She Debuts New Man
Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar, 23, posted a series of concerning messages after ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa debuted her new relationship on the red carpet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, Lipa, 27, hit the Cannes red carpet with French director Romain Gavras, 41.
While the new couple packed on the PDA for red carpet press, Anwar unraveled on Instagram — and his disturbing posts raised concern for his mental health — and Lipa's safety.
Lipa and Gavras being the talk of the 76th Annunal Cannes Film Festival appeared to get underneath Anwar's skin.
On Sunday, the model took to his Instagram and posted that he was refraining from "trying to not to find and kill him."
While the 23-year-old did not directly name his ex-girlfriend's new man, fans quickly speculated that the message was directed at Gavras.
Anwar continued to post on his Instagram story.
His next snap featured a mirror picture of himself, captioned, "I cant breathe."
Other posts included odd snaps of the ground with random thoughts plastered across them like, "I hate the way you say my name," and a simple, "hi."
Gigi's little brother continued his antics with a post announcing the release of his new music, writing in a photo post, "The Skruuuuuuuuuugh out now on All streaming platforms!!!"
Eagle-eyed fans saw the unusual behavior on Instagram and rush to other social platforms to debate whether or not Lipa's new relationship pushed Anwar over the edge.
"Someone check on Anwar Hadid but like they broke up like two years ago why is he acting like this???" one fan wrote on Twitter, in reference to Anwar and Lipa's two-year relationship that came to an end in 2021.
At the time, The Sun reported that the pair split over a "crisis" from "traveling so much."
Fans blasted Anwar's antics as "embarrassing," while one observer went as far as claiming that the model was "pulling a Kanye West" by trashing his ex's new man online.