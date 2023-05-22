Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gigi Hadid

Dua Lipa's Ex-Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Causes Concern With Threatening Messages After She Debuts New Man

aaa t
Source: mega
By:

May 22 2023, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar, 23, posted a series of concerning messages after ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa debuted her new relationship on the red carpet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Friday, Lipa, 27, hit the Cannes red carpet with French director Romain Gavras, 41.

While the new couple packed on the PDA for red carpet press, Anwar unraveled on Instagram — and his disturbing posts raised concern for his mental health — and Lipa's safety.

Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

Lipa and Gavras being the talk of the 76th Annunal Cannes Film Festival appeared to get underneath Anwar's skin.

On Sunday, the model took to his Instagram and posted that he was refraining from "trying to not to find and kill him."

While the 23-year-old did not directly name his ex-girlfriend's new man, fans quickly speculated that the message was directed at Gavras.

Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

Romain Gavras

Anwar continued to post on his Instagram story.

His next snap featured a mirror picture of himself, captioned, "I cant breathe."

Other posts included odd snaps of the ground with random thoughts plastered across them like, "I hate the way you say my name," and a simple, "hi."

MORE ON:
Gigi Hadid
Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

Gigi's little brother continued his antics with a post announcing the release of his new music, writing in a photo post, "The Skruuuuuuuuuugh out now on All streaming platforms!!!"

Eagle-eyed fans saw the unusual behavior on Instagram and rush to other social platforms to debate whether or not Lipa's new relationship pushed Anwar over the edge.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
aaa t
Source: mega

"Someone check on Anwar Hadid but like they broke up like two years ago why is he acting like this???" one fan wrote on Twitter, in reference to Anwar and Lipa's two-year relationship that came to an end in 2021.

At the time, The Sun reported that the pair split over a "crisis" from "traveling so much."

Fans blasted Anwar's antics as "embarrassing," while one observer went as far as claiming that the model was "pulling a Kanye West" by trashing his ex's new man online.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.