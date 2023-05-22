Dua Lipa's Ex-Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Causes Concern With Threatening Messages After She Debuts New Man

Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar, 23, posted a series of concerning messages after ex-girlfriend Dua Lipa debuted her new relationship on the red carpet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Friday, Lipa, 27, hit the Cannes red carpet with French director Romain Gavras, 41.

While the new couple packed on the PDA for red carpet press, Anwar unraveled on Instagram — and his disturbing posts raised concern for his mental health — and Lipa's safety.