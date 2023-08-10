Gigi Hadid Sued Over Instagram Post of Sister Days After Bella Was Dragged to Federal Court

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a photographer named Ulices Ramales sued Gigi in a New York court.

Gigi Hadid has been slapped with a federal lawsuit over an Instagram post involving her sister Bella , RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the suit, Ramales said he earns a living by licensing photos he takes. The artist said he took snaps of Gigi’s sister Bella in October 2020.

In the image, Bella used her hands to push up her breasts. Gigi shared the photo on her Instagram Story captioned, “this energy!!!! 2020, 2021, 2022, forever @bellahadid.”

Ramales said he never gave permission for Gigi to use his work, nor did she pay him a licensing fee. In addition, he said the photos lost their value after the model posted it to her millions of followers.