'Turning a Blind Eye': Gigi Hadid Denounced by State of Israel Over Meme About Palestine Conflict
Gigi Hadid faced severe criticism from the State of Israel after sharing a meme about the Israel-Palestine conflict following Hamas' brutal attack days ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The supermodel, whose father, Mohamed, is Palestinian, was condemned after reposting a message that read, "There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."
Israel's government responded by sharing a matching meme but with a different caption on Sunday denouncing her statement. "There is nothing valiant about Hamas' massacre of Israelis," it read. "Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do."
The Instagram account tagged Hadid, putting her name at the top of their Stories post.
"Have you been sleeping this past week?" the State of Israel asked. "Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you."
A second post showed an image of children's toys and clothing alongside a floor covered in blood with the caption: "If you don't condemn this your words mean NOTHING."
On Sunday, President Joe Biden addressed the conflict between Israel and Palestine and warned Israel not to reoccupy Gaza in a new interview after Hamas' assault that killed more than 1,300 people, including at least 29 Americans.
Israeli armed forces have launched a counteroffensive against Hamas, which governs Gaza. Since the Hamas attack at a music festival for peace last weekend, the war has claimed more than 3,600 lives across Israel and Gaza.
"Israel has to respond," Biden said. "They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They're hiding behind the civilians. They put their headquarters where civilians are and buildings and the like."
Biden noted that he was convinced that "the Israelis are going to do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians."
As for the ongoing humanitarian crisis, Biden said he was also just as sure "that Israel is going to act under" the "rules of war."
- Kylie Jenner Posts, Then Quickly Deletes, Support for Israel After Facing Backlash From Pro-Palestine Groups
- Meghan McCain And Selma Blair Among Celebrities, Influencers To Stop Spreading Misinformation About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
- Elon Musk Mocked for Promoting 'Anti-Semitic' and 'Fake' News Accounts About Israel-Palestine Conflict
"There's standards that democratic institutions and countries go by," he explained. "And so I'm confident that there's going to be an ability for the innocents in Gaza to be able to have access to medicine and food and water."
Biden spoke out after Hadid previously addressed the conflict in an Instagram post nearly one week ago.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict ― too many of which are children," Hadid wrote at the time.
"I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it's a responsibility I hold daily," the model went on.
"I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person," Hadid continued in part. "The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement."