Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Enjoy Dinner Date After His Ex Irina Moves On With Tom Brady

There's a new potential couple in Hollywood.

Oct. 6 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted on a dinner date, igniting rumors they are in a budding romance after his ex Irina Shayk moved on with NFL star Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 28, and Hangover actor, 48, walked just feet apart after an evening at Via Carota in New York City with her bodyguard in close proximity.

gigihadid
Hadid and Cooper were spotted after an evening at Via Carota in New York City.

He was seen looking down at his phone as the catwalk icon trailed behind him. Hadid and Cooper ultimately hopped into the same car, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During their Thursday night outing, Hadid wore a tan mini skirt paired with a nude tank top and dark leather jacket paired with white socks and brogues.

Cooper was casually dressed in a plaid jacket, blue T-shirt and jeans, completing his low-key ensemble with a navy and yellow cap in the photos obtained by Daily Mail months after the cover girl reportedly ended her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. Sources close to the duo said their connection fizzled out due to being at "different points in their life."

leodicaprio
The model was romantically linked to DiCaprio months ago.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.

DiCaprio and Cooper have been pals for years, but first met in their twenties when the latter worked at Morgan's hotel.

Just months ago, the Titanic star was seen partying with Bradley's former flame Shayk at Coachella, who has since been linked to the former New England Patriots legend.

bradleycooper irina
Cooper had a long-term relationship with Shayk that ended in 2019.

Cooper and Shayk dated from 2015 to 2019 and welcomed a daughter together, recently sparking reunion rumors when she shared snaps from their outdoor excursion together. Insiders said they are just amicable exes focused on co-parenting.

She reunited with Brady soon after, being photographed while dashing into his Tribeca apartment months after his split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was finalized.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Brady had delayed his $375-million Fox Sports gig in a Hail Mary attempt to win back his ex-wife.

"The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX."

tombrady
Shayk has been getting close to Brady as of late.

One insider added, "His only goal right now is to get his family back."

Despite going their separate ways after 13 years of marriage, we learned the exes have long agreed to shield their kids from any drama.

"They're doing their best to reassure the kids that they'll be a family no matter what," said the source.

