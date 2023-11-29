President Mark Cuban? White House Rumors Swirl After Billionaire Businessman Quits 'Shark Tank' and Sells Majority Stake in Dallas Mavericks
Mark Cuban might be eyeing a 2024 presidential run after the billionaire businessman quit Shark Tank this week and sold off his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as next year’s presidential election cycle continues to heat up, sources started to speculate that Cuban, 65, might be planning to enter the 2024 White House race.
While the rumors started to swirl after Cuban announced that he would be departing Shark Tank after the show’s 16th season, the rumors gained even more traction after the billionaire announced that he was selling his majority stake in the Mavericks to fellow billionaire Miriam Adelson.
Adelson, a physician, philanthropist, and major political donor, reportedly bought Cuban’s majority stake in the Mavericks for $3 billion. Cuban bought the Dallas NBA team in 2000 for only $285 million.
The 2929 Entertainment co-owner will reportedly retain “operational control” of the NBA team after the deal with Adelson and her family is completed, according to an insider familiar with the $3 billion sale.
These sudden developments left social media abuzz with “Mark Cuban for President” rumors.
“Mark Cuban is positioning himself to be the Democratic Party nominee for President,” sports anchor Colin Cowherd tweeted on Tuesday night.
“This, a day after leaving Shark Tank, my snap thought and question: is Mark Cuban about to run for President, or something crazy?” added Barstool Sports producer Jeff Lowe.
Cuban himself has remained quiet about what led him to depart Shark Tank and sell off his majority stake in the Mavericks, although he previously indicated that he had no interest in running for president.
“Relative to anybody else, I think I could do the job, but I would never put my family through that,” Cuban told former Chicago Bulls star Jay Williams in February 2022.
“As much as charisma is important to getting elected, the whole process is the worst thing possible for a family,” he continued. “My kids are 12, 15 and 18. And so unless you’re willing to disregard their mental health at that age, you can’t do it.”
Cuban also claimed that he would not run for president because he did not want his “past mistakes” being placed “under a microscope.”
“Any mistake I’ve ever made in my life is going to be amplified 100,000 times,” he told Williams last year. “And let’s just say, you know, I had fun in the 80s and the 90s.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the recent “Mark Cuban for President” talk would not be the first time the billionaire businessman was rumored to be entering the White House.
In 2016, during Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign against Donald Trump, there were rumors that the former first lady and secretary of state was eyeing Cuban to be her vice president.